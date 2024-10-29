Exclusive: Worried About Diwali House-Cleaning? These Last-Minute Décor Tips And Decluttering Advice Can Come Handy

As the festive season is upon us, it's the perfect time to prepare your home for celebrations. While hosting guests and keeping everything sparkling clean can feel overwhelming, managing those last-minute messes doesn't have to be. However, with celebrations come spills, dust, and the inevitable build-up of everyday grime. Rohina Anand Khira, Decor Expert, Owner of AA Living & content creator, shares tips to help you effortlessly balance festive cleaning and decor, ensuring your home is both healthy and ready to welcome guests.

1. Spot-clean regularly

Rather than saving everything for one big clean-up, spot-cleaning high-use areas ensures a consistently tidy home throughout the season. Vacuuming around festive decorations or quickly wiping down surfaces makes maintenance easier.

2. Focus on high-traffic areas

During the festive season, attention should first be given to high-traffic areas like the living room, dining spaces, and entryways. These spaces see the most footfall and are often the centre of gatherings. The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine wet and dry vacuum cleaner is the perfect solution for keeping these spaces spotless. The Submarine wet roller head effectively removes spills and stubborn stains, making it ideal for quick clean-ups during festivities.

3. Clean overlooked areas

Festivities often mean moving furniture and rearranging spaces. Take this opportunity to clean often-overlooked areas like under sofas, behind electronics, and on ceiling fans. Move furniture where possible or use attachments like a crevice tool to easily clean tight spaces around the sofa and hard-to-reach corners, making your home spotless for the festive season.

4. Freshen the air with subtle scents

Adding a fresh scent to your home can elevate the festive mood. Use a few drops of essential oils, such as lavender or sandalwood, in closets or near entryways for a welcoming fragrance. For a subtle, continuous scent, add a few drops of essential oils to felt pads placed inside drawers or closets, or even inside the cardboard of your toilet paper roll. Scents like lavender, sandalwood, mogra, or palosanto work beautifully to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

5. Integrate cleaning devices into your space

Cleaning tools don’t need to be hidden away. Sleek, modern designs, like those of Dyson’s vacuum and air purifiers, fit effortlessly into any room. Keeping them visible and accessible allows for quick touch-ups without disrupting your home’s festive look. This not only ensures cleaner air for your guests but also maintains aesthetic harmony. For optimal air quality during festive gatherings, position purifiers near doorways or seating areas. Dyson’s air purifiers effectively remove allergens while seamlessly blending into your decor, providing clean air without disrupting your home’s style.



6. Make cleaning a festive ritual

Turn cleaning into a festive activity by playing your favourite music or lighting some candles. Tackle one area at a time to keep things light and manageable. Once done, enjoy a cup of tea or a sweet treat as a reward for your efforts—making the process feel less like a chore and more like part of the celebration.

7. Stylish storage solutions for cleaning devices

For a clutter-free look, consider storing your cleaning devices in compact spaces. Dyson vacuums are designed for easy storage, with docking stations that allow for neat and convenient storage and charging. Their sleek, modern appearance allows them to remain visible without disrupting your home’s aesthetic. Whether tucked behind a decorative screen or placed neatly in a corner, they stay accessible while enhancing your decor.

8. Use vacuums with advanced filtration

The main purpose of vacuuming is to remove the dust and dirt from your home. A vacuum with advanced filtration is essential to ensure that all the nasties in your vacuum, stay within your vacuum, rather than being expelled back into your home.

Preparing your home for the festive season can be a seamless blend of cleanliness and style. By utilising modern cleaning tools, you can keep your space fresh and healthy while maintaining its aesthetic appeal.

With these expert tips, your home will be both welcoming and ready for joyful celebrations with family and friends.

Happy Diwali!