GURU GOBIND SINGH JAYANTI 2024

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, Significance, Celebration And More

Guru Gobind Singh was established as the leader of the Sikhs at the tender age of nine years. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
January 17 marks the 357th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the revered Sikh leader born in Patna, Bihar. A multifaceted personality, he served as a warrior, spiritual master, poet, and philosopher. After his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, was beheaded for resisting conversion to Islam, Guru Gobind Singh assumed leadership of the Sikhs at the age of nine. Tragically, he was assassinated at the age of 41 in 1708.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Date and Time

Saptami Tithi Begins - January 16, 2024- 11:57 PM

Saptami Tithi Ends - January 17, 2024- 10:06 PM

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Significance:

The significance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti lies in the profound impact of his teachings worldwide. Notably, in 1699, he founded the Sikh warrior community, Khalsa. Guru Gobind Singh introduced the five K's for Sikhs, comprising Kesh (uncut hair), Kangha (wooden comb), Kara (iron or steel bracelet on the wrist), Kirpan (sword), and Kacchera (short breeches). 

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Celebration: 

Devotees from diverse backgrounds come together to honor Guru Gobind Singh's teachings, which have left an indelible mark on the global community. The festivities include prayer sessions, hymn recitations, and communal gatherings at gurdwaras, where the faithful reflect on the Guru's profound wisdom.

One of the central themes of the celebration is the establishment of the Khalsa in 1699. Sikhs commemorate this by participating in processions, showcasing martial arts skills, and engaging in acts of selfless service, echoing Guru Gobind Singh's emphasis on righteousness and bravery.

In addition to the spiritual aspects, cultural events, langars (community meals), and philanthropic activities are integral parts of the celebrations. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti serves as a poignant reminder of the Guru's legacy, inspiring individuals to embody courage, compassion, and justice in their lives.

