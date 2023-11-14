Every year on November 14, India celebrates Children's Day. The day coincides with the birthday of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known for his devotion to children. Often loving referred to as Chacha Nehru, he believed that children should be nurtured carefully as in their hands lie the future of the nation. Children's Day or Bal Diwas is celebrated on November 14 across the country, with events lined up in schools, when everyone gets together to pay tribute to the spirit and innocence of childhood. On this special day, share some warm wishes and quotes.

Children's Day 2023: Wishes And Greetings To Share

1. Wishing all the wonderful children out there a day filled with love, happiness, and endless fun! Happy Children's Day!

2. Happy Children’s Day to all the little superheroes in our lives! May your days be filled with laughter and your dreams take flight.

3. On this special day, let’s celebrate the joys of childhood and promise to protect the innocence of our children. Happy Children’s Day!

4. The most precious thing in this world is a smile on the face of a child. Happy Children’s Day!

5. Wishing a day as bright and colourful as your laughter. Happy Children's Day to the kids who make our lives better.

6. Every child is a star in their own right, shining with potential and curiosity. Happy Children’s Day to the bright stars of our world!

7. To the children who inspire us to be loving and kind and amaze us with their creativity and affectionate nature. Happy Children's Day.

8. On this special day, I wish you a childhood filled with endless adventures, boundless curiosity, and unbridled joy. Happy Children's Day.

9. From a child in me to a child in you. Happy Children’s Day 2023!

10. Never let the child in you die because that is the only thing that will always keep you fresh and energize you to move ahead. Happy Children's Day.

Children's Day 2023: Quotes On Childhood And Children

1. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow." - Jawaharlal Nehru

2. "When we are children we seldom think of the future. This innocence leaves us free to enjoy ourselves as few adults can. The day we fret about the future is the day we leave our childhood behind." ― Patrick Rothfuss

3. "Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future." - John F. Kennedy

4. “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” — Rabindranath Tagore

5. “Summer will end soon enough, and childhood as well.” ― George R.R. Martin