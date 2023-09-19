Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best Vinayaka Chaturthi Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings And Status To Share With Loved Ones

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi, an important Hindu festival, is finally here. Devotees celebrate this festival for 10 days honouring the birth of Lord Ganesha, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav. The occasion is commemorated on Chaturthi Tithi, which falls on the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month (August or September). From September 19 to September 28, it will be observed this year with a great deal of excitement.

Here are some greetings and eishes to share with your friends and family this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Status to Share

1. May Lord Ganesha bless you with joy and prosperity this Ganesh Chaturthi!

2. Wishing you a blessed and auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi.

3. May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path and shower you with success.

4. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May your life be filled with love, happiness, and success.

5. May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you always. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

6. Sending you warm wishes on this auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

7. May Lord Ganesha fill your life with love, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

8. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be upon you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

9. Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

10. May Lord Ganesha bless you with good health, happiness, and success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes for friends and Family

11. Sending you heartfelt wishes for a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

12. May Lord Ganesha bless you with strength and wisdom. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

13. Wishing you a colorful and joyful Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

14. May Lord Ganesha bestow you with endless opportunities and abundant joy. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

15. On this auspicious occasion, may Lord Ganesha grant all your wishes. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

16. May the divine grace of Lord Ganesha be with you always. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

17. Wishing you a delightful and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

18. May Lord Ganesha fill your life with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

19. Sending you prayers for a blessed and blissful Ganesh Chaturthi.

20. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you success in all your endeavors. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

21. Wish you a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes In Marathi

गुरुर्ब्रम्हां गुरुर्विष्णु, गुरुदेवो महेश्वर… गुरु साक्षात परब्रह्म,

तस्मै श्री गुरवे नमः गुरुपौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

श्री गणेशाय नमः

वक्रतुंड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ

निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्व कार्येशु सर्वदा!!

तुझे नाम ओठी,

तुझा ध्यास चित्ती तुझ्या दर्शनाने मिळे

आत्मशांती विनायक चतुर्थी निमित्त

तुम्हाला हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !

गुरुर्ब्रम्हां गुरुर्विष्णु, गुरुदेवो महेश्वर… गुरु साक्षात परब्रह्म,

तस्मै श्री गुरवे नमः गुरुपौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!