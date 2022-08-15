New Delhi: Today, we are celebrating 75 years of Independence, with utmost glory and pride. Many Bollywood celebs have wished their fans on this auspicious day with beautiful pictures and motivational messages.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Sara Ali Khan, B-town has taken to social media and wished their fans on 75th Independence Day.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan took videos, pictures of the flag hoisting at Mannat. The actor can be seen with his wife and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. In the caption, he wrote. "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly."

Salman took to Instagram to share a picture of him holding the national flag in his hand. In the caption, he wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day… Jai Hind."

Bollywood actor R Madhavan too shared his wish on Independence Day with fans on Twitter.

Happy 75th Independence day to you all. pic.twitter.com/vvieYT5jpe — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 15, 2022

'The Kashmir Files' actor Darshan Kumar wished fans with a happy selfie on Independence Day. In the caption, he wrote, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Hind #HarGharTiranga"

Sara Ali Khan shared a tricolour collage on her Insta story. In the collage, Sara shared three pictures in which she donned saffron, white and green outfits, it also features her mother Amrita Singh.

Also, veteran actor Kamal Hassan took to Twitter to share a post in Tamil, in which he said, "My hearty wishes to every Indian who is celebrating the 75th Independence Day of India. If you forget history, you will have to return to the very same old days says history." He even urged people to take a vow not to forget history.

Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day!