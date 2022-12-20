Happy Year's Eve: 6 Truly unique traditions across the globe

Happy New Year: The holiday that falls at midnight on December 31 may be all about looking forward, but it also has a nostalgic feel. Your grandparents certainly observed a number of interesting and classic New Year's Eve customs, such as New Year's decorations, exquisite New Year's Eve dinner ideas, and New Year's superstitions.

Singing "Feliz Navidad" to welcome the New Year and eating black-eyed peas for good luck are both widespread American customs. The best part about celebrations is that it never has to be the same and we are here to share a few interesting customs:

1. Eating 12 grapes- Spain

Locals in Spain follow a custom that was started by vine growers in the Alicante region in the 1800s. At midnight, 12 grapes are consumed in an effort to bring prosperity and fortune for the remainder of the year.

2. Throwing white flowers in the ocean- Brazil

Every New Year's Eve, Brazilians gather on the beach to honour Yemoja, the Goddess of the Sea, who rules the sea and bestows her blessings. Locals dress in white on this day and throw candles and flowers into the water. The ideal location to observe this custom is, on the Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach.

3. Hanging onions on doors- Greece

Since it is thought that hanging onions outside of doors will bring luck for the rest of the year, this is a popular sight in Greece. As an onion's roots continue to expand, it represents ongoing progress.

4. Breaking plates- Denmark

On New Year's Eve, while most people hear fireworks, it's not unusual to hear plates being broken in Denmark. Danish people have a custom of tossing dishes at their neighbours' or friends' doors to mark the start of a new chapter. In addition, it's thought that a huge collection of broken crockery signifies increased luck.

5. Eating up to 12 meals- Estonia

People in Estonia would concur that indulging in tasty delicacies is the greatest way to ring in the new year. Eating up to seven, nine, or twelve meals throughout the day is thought to bring good fortune for the remainder of the year. Furthermore, it is not insulting if someone cannot finish everything on their plate. Sometimes people willfully leave food for the departed family member's ghosts.

6. Sprinkling salt on the doorstep- Turkey

In Turkey, people sprinkle salt on their doorsteps when the clock strikes midnight since it is thought that doing so will bring prosperity and peace to that home for the rest of the year.

