Christmas 2022: Fancy an eggnog? Try these Christmas coffee drinks to celebrate the holiday spirit

Christmas morning drinks: Christmas is this coming weekend and it is a falling on a Sunday which means an even lazier Christmas morning. Christmas is the most magical time of the year with Christmas trees lit and plum/rum cakes baked and everything is merry and bright. If you are out of ideas and don't want to rush to Starbucks or any other coffee shop to satisfy your coffee cravings, we are here to share the comfiest and cosy drinks to enjoy this Christmas.

Here are the top 5 coffee drinks that will make your Christmas merry:

1. Nutella coffee

Nutella makes a fantastic addition to holiday coffee drinks and a wonderful Christmas coffee because it combines chocolate and nuts. It has a flavour that is somewhat similar to an almond milk mocha and is pretty rich. Although the espresso base isn't appropriate for small children, you can easily swap it out with hot chocolate, which they are sure to like.

- You must combine coffee, milk, brown sugar, and Nutella in a skillet and whisk everything until it is thoroughly combined. For ultimate pleasure

- Pour it into a glass and top it with whipped cream and a thin layer of chocolate sauce.

A serving of this decadent holiday beverage contains 250 calories, 70 grammes of sugar, and 80 milligrammes of caffeine from the coffee.

2. Peppermint mocha

Hot chocolates with peppermint flavour have been around for a while and are particularly well-liked at Christmas. This peppermint mocha is one of the greatest Christmas coffee beverages if you enjoy the taste but miss the caffeine. It is quite pleasant on a chilly winter night and blends coffee, mint, and chocolate in one coffee mug.

- Heat milk, cocoa powder, and brown sugar together until the sugar is completely dissolved.

- Add a fresh espresso, some mint flavouring, and some vanilla syrup after that. A candy cane should be added and stirred in until completely dissolved.

- Add shavings of dark chocolate and whipped cream on top before pouring it into a coffee mug.

- To make this holiday coffee even more delicious, top it off with some whipped cream.

A single serving of a peppermint coffee mocha has 65 grams of sugar, about 300 calories, and 85mg of caffeine from the coffee.

3. Cinnamon roll latte

This latte combines cinnamon with coffee to create a strong holiday drink. Cinnamon is a significant ingredient in Christmas cooking and drinking. This Christmas coffee isn't overly sweet, unlike many others, and you can still taste the coffee in it. Additionally, it has few calories, allowing you to indulge in the tastes guilt-free on Christmas morning.

- Milk, vanilla, sugar, and salt are added to a saucepan with some ground cinnamon for roasting.

- Add freshly brewed coffee, then froth the liquid up to the point where it resembles a latte.

- Pour into a glass, and for added taste, sprinkle some cinnamon on top.

This holiday beverage contains 120 calories, 20 grammes of sugar, and 100 milligrammes of caffeine from the espresso.

4. Chocolate coffee

This list wouldn't be complete without a rich chocolate Christmas coffee because Christmas is all about chocolate. This beverage has a thick, milkshake-like texture and is smooth and creamy. The coffee and chocolate flavours go well together, but to get the best flavour, use an authentic Italian espresso.

- You must first whisk together the cornflour, cocoa, and sugar in a pan before adding warm milk.

- Heat it, whisk it, then add in the chocolate chunks. Continue whisking until the mixture is smooth and creamy and everything has melted.

- Add a shot of espresso last, then pour the mixture into a mug and serve.

- If you want to make this Christmas coffee even sweeter, you may even add whipped cream.

If you want to make this alcoholic Christmas coffee boozy, you might try adding Baileys or rum. Alcohol goes incredibly well with this boozy coffee. Although each serving contains around 70 grammes of sugar and 300 calories, it is a wonderful Christmas treat.

5. Eggnog latte

The OG classic holiday drink known as "eggnog" is made up of milk, eggs, sugar, and alcohol. With the addition of coffee, this Christmas eggnog coffee latte retains all of the same characteristics as the alcoholic version. As a result, it becomes noticeably less sweet and gives you an energy boost that will help you get through the rest of the day.

- You will require boiled coffee, sugar, and eggnog to make your eggnog latte.

- Pour the warm eggnog into the just-brewed coffee.

- Add the sugar, combine, and then top with whipped cream and nutmeg.

One serving has roughly 180 calories and 85 mg of caffeine.

Our guide should have introduced you to a few excellent Christmas coffees that you're eager to try this holiday season.