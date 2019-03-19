Holi 2019: Best WhatsApp, text and Facebook messages for your loved ones

New Delhi: The festival of colours—Holi is here and the buzz around it is palpable. The entire nation is gripped in the festive hues, ready to celebrate the vibrant festival. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 21 but the craze is such that the prep starts two-three days in advance.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, wish your loved ones with amazing and heartfelt messages. Check it out here:

Grab some gulal and shout 'Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai'!

On Holi, after starting your day with the traditional puja at home, put on your best foot forward celebrate the day with full gusto. You can plan a small get-together with friends and relatives or organise a grand Holi bash at home.

Keep herbal colours, pichkaris and some white clothes handy. After all, what's Holi without these and do not forget to munch on those gujias and mithai.

Amid all the fun and frolic, do not forget that water is precious so try not wasting it!

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!