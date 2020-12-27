Horoscope Dec 28: Leo should learn to own their charms; Aquarius shouldn't make the life they want happen

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions.

ARIES: Give it all you've got and then some. You may not see results right away, but in putting forth a full effort, you'll learn to appreciate the process, and that's truly what's most important. Life may never be perfect, but it can be a lot of fun if you let yourself relish what's right in front of you. Enjoying the journey is what gives your day-to-day existence meaning. After that, the destination is almost beside the point.

TAURUS: The art of letting go isn't hard to master, and not only that, you'll find that it makes life a lot easier in the long run. Besides, if you really did control the entire universe, there'd never be any surprises in your life, and where would be the fun in that? So put your feet up and enjoy watching how this scene plays out. The ending may not only surprise you; it might be far more perfect than anything you could have planned!

GEMINI: Playing the field is all well and good. Heck, part of the joy of life is keeping your options open. Even so, you should make an effort to act honorably at all times. So if you have a ton of choices, please remember that other folks are involved too. You don't have to show all your cards by any means, but if it seems like someone's getting more invested in you than you are in them, it might be time to clear the air.

CANCER: Feeling just a touch on the crabby side lately? It's tempting to want to use those claws of yours to pinch any inquiring noses that try to poke their way into your business, but hold off on that impulse. People care about you, and they want to know how you're doing. If you really need some serious downtime, inform them politely yet firmly that you know what you're doing, and you'll come out of your shell when you're good and ready.

LEO: You're simply irresistible now. Something in the way you move is drawing admirers from all corners of the globe. It's not just your overall beauty, although there is that, of course, but the entire package. Learn to own your charms even if you're normally a more shy and retiring type. It's true that being impossibly charming does have its drawbacks, although, actually, who can think of one?

VIRGO: Some low blows may be coming down the pike, and if you can't duck, take the next best option and leap out of the way. This may mean taking the moral high ground or maybe seeing what someone intends to do before they do it. In either case, assertive, not aggressive, action is definitely the way to go. If someone is determined to sling arrows of outrageous fortune at you, get out of the way rather than step into their path.

LIBRA: To make a friend, you have to be a friend. So if you feel like you and a certain someone have been drifting apart, examine what you're really feeling. Ask yourself some hard questions too, like have you been there for this person in the same way you want them to be there for you? If the answer is no, now is the time to start making some big changes for the better in the way you and you know who interact.

SCORPIO: Your body and mind are meant to work together, so if one (or both) of them seems out of whack, it's time to fix the problem. Maybe that means getting more sleep and spending less time online. Maybe that means walking sometimes instead of driving everywhere. Whatever method you choose, make sure there's cooperation between the two most important parts of your well-being. After all, you don't want one of them to go on strike.

SAGITTARIUS: To find yourself, you might have to toss aside any preconceived notions you have about who you are in the first place. How can you really explore and discover what you're all about if you begin the journey with strict boundaries already in place? Who knows? Maybe you're a vegetarian. Maybe you're a dancer. Maybe your favorite color is really red, not blue. Maybe, just maybe, you're about to find out.

CAPRICORN: Change can be stressful, and that applies to changes for the better too. It means leaving behind what was familiar and embarking on a new way of life. And you definitely have some changes for the better heading your way. How can you minimize the stress and maximize the positive? You can acknowledge that things might be crazy for a little while and that things will settle down soon. And, yes, that things are most definitely going to be different around here.

AQUARIUS: Don't wait for life to happen to you. Make the life you want happen. What are you waiting for? Opportunities and possibilities abound if you know where to look for them. It's the life that you've always wanted. All you have to do is make that first definitive movement toward it. Isn't life too short to waste? You know it is and it's time to get moving.

PISCES: Sometimes to get yourself together, you have to allow yourself to go to pieces first. Does that sound puzzling? It can be. If the solution or the root of a problem has been eluding you, it's time to dismantle all the parts that make up the whole and examine each of them separately before you try to build some kind of coalition or solution. That way you can identify where the issue is and really fix things as opposed to applying a temporary solution.