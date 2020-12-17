Horoscope December 17: For Gemini it maybe time for compromise while Saggitarius could find a new mentor today

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - Today you may miss out on something fun and though intellectually you undertsand but emotionally you will have a hard time accepting that not everyone is your fan. It's not possible that everyone will like you. If you're struggling to stay cheerful about this, just concentrate on the fact that the world has to accept you for who you are.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - Take action today, change and transformation are in the air, now would be the perfect time to alter your status quo. If you’ve felt dissatisfied with any aspect of your life, this is the perfect time to kick-start a new beginning. Let go of the past and embrace a new and exciting future. Sit quietly, accept, and release painful emotions. You’ll feel more peaceful as a result.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - This can be a time of diplomacy, tact, and compromise. This can be a time of fairness, equality, and justice. You may go out of your way to include everyone even if it’s difficult. Where romance is concerned, you and your partner may take great pains to include each other in every aspect of your life.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - Today could be day you make decisions with future consequences, you're encouraged to do your research and get as much information as possible before you proceed. In general, you’ll find it easy to tackle difficult problems or arduous schedules. In addition, if you’ve been thinking about making travel plans, you might finally get around to it today.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - Today could be the day to make investments in joint finances and shared resources. This can be particularly positive if you’re running a business or you’re about to start one. Making key decisions could be complicated by a desire to get the best deal for everyone which might not be possible in a lot of situations.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - Today will be day you could be rid of the restless energy that you've been struggling with but your regular routine may not feel so regular anymore. You're finding new things to appreciate about your old life, and it's fitting you like an old pair of jeans right now. This bodes well for a blooming romantic relationship. Nothing is more appealing than someone who's happy with how their life is going.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - You have a calm energy around you today. Breathe a sigh of relief and know that you are with the right team. The people you'll be dealing with know how to take care of business the right way, without drama. You can now feel free to stop worrying so much about how things are going to go and start enjoying your work.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - Your vision is almost infrared today, you will quickly see how people are very different from what they appear to be. They may have worked very hard on perfecting their image, but you will still be able to see the ugliness that they are trying to hide. You've got a soft spot for vulnerability, and once you see their insecurities, you will know that they're someone you can trust.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - Someone you admire a great deal may be available to be your mentor but all you have got to do is ask. You can't be shy when you're so close to such a great opportunity. Push yourself to make the first move and get a conversation going. Get in the game and start playing today. The sooner you get started the better.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - It's a good time for you to explore ideas and customs that are unfamiliar to you. To ensure your mind stays open, you have to stretch it. Don’t doubt yourself. If you’re looking for love, you have a good opportunity to find the right person soon. Employ that famous confidence and you will be irresistable.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - Today you need to a little outing to get you back on track. Try to get as much fresh air as you can take and get some exercise. If someone tells you they need something "now," tell them to wait until a little bit later. You're in charge of your hours right now.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - There is a wonderful opportunity knocking at your door, and you better answer it. Being intimidated by a new challenge is understandable, but not when it's something right up your alley. You need to get a boost of confidence, and the best place to find it is with your closest friend. They will help you see that you can do this, and they will help you see that you can succeed.