Horoscope December 23: For Gemini it's time for a change while Capricorninans need to focus on career

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - Since staying at home is not your favourite activity, at least not on a regular basis, then do not fight the force. The heavens are fairly bursting with rebellious energy and you will not be able to stay in even if you tried. Besides, you can always have a power nap later.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - You will have this insatiable urge to connect with people who are like-minded annd incidentally happen to be your family too. You are after camaraderie and understanding, and you know you can only get from them. There's also a likely chance that one of them will connect you to someone who will end up being far more than just a friend.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - New beginnings are in the horizon for you. The universe has sent along exactly what you need to change your work situation or may even become self-employed, at least part of the time. You may make brand-new friends or acquaintances who can inspire and guide you to get the job done.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - You might have a serious urge to fight against the higher authorities on behalf of a loved one which may put your reputation as considerate, cooperative, and extremely easy going person at risk. Though you will win the fight as you are pretty darned good at it.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - Certain individuals are gravitating towards you, and you have just about had it with listening to their sad stories, pleas for redemption, and promises to do better next time. It's just your turn, and we all get one. It might be tough to master but you will get the hang of it, and everyone will be better for it.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - This might be the day for you to be approach by the one. The 'one' who has teased you with lingering glances that would last just a tad too long to go unnoticed or be written off as something else. If you're single be prepared for them to come to you. Just don't be surprised if once it happens, neither of you can stop staring at all.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - You are endowed with charm, allure and the ability to persuade which other find irresistably attractive. But be careful as some may mistake your friendliness for flirting. The object of your romantic aim is definitely your mark, and you're doubly lethal at the moment, so good luck to them. So be careful where you point that charm.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21)- Your feelings are as deep-seated as they come, and you don't usually share them, not unless you have to or someone you know needs to hear them to feel better or you know that it's impossible to keep them hidden any longer. At the moment, someone who's been distancing from you is about to ask for an audience. If you're game, let them back into your immediate circle. If not, maybe it's time for a change.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - You tend to be a bit more candid than usual which is your usual brand of humor to a tricky situation. When you are with the usual suspects, no one will blink an eyelash or notice anything they shouldn't. But if you're with anyone who isn't accustomed to your frank, direct style, that's a different situation altogether.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - You will need to return your attention to your career just for a bit. If your concerns are real, they won't go anywhere, definitely not in the time it takes to balance the checkbook. Your financial situation feels a bit shaky at the moment, or maybe you are just distracted by important professional matters.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - Your verbally rebellious streak is about to get out of control. Even though its tough to handle, much less to explain to the rest of the world it will happen. Though, it is someone who's had it coming for some time. They need to be told and you need to tell them, it's about time.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - Sometime soon, you'll need to make a decision whether or not to let a secret see the light of day. That's not an easy thing for you because you can usually see both sides of the issue. Use that famous intuition of yours to make the decision and above all else, don't—repeat, do not—feel guilty if your ultimate choice is to let the truth be told. Clearing the air is always the best tactic, if not immediately, then in the long run.