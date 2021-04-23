Horoscope for April 23 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Taureans get ready for a fun day, Aquarians should let bygones be bygones

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Finances are in your favour today Aries. If you’ve been worried about work and your financial position, then that is going to change today. You’re going to have a fresh start. Pull out time to take a look at the mistakes you’ve made so you don’t repeat them. If you’re thinking of switching jobs or starting a new venture, today is the day to do so. But, don’t forget to plan first!

Taurus

Today is all about enjoyment for you Taurus! Pull yourself out of the work force and take a walk, admire nature, do something you haven’t had the time to do lately. You’ve been feeling overworked and that is going to change today. It’s a good day for a self pampering session. Don’t forget to treat yourself to something good!

Gemini

A new outlook on life is in store for you. Forget the past and try to move on and look at the future. New friends and new relationships are bound to come your way today. Instead of being guarded, step out and allow these new relationships to form a bond in your life. It could be one that could change your outlook on life for the better.

Cancer

You’re the helper today Cancer. Go out of your way to speak to close ones and help them with things they might be dealing with. Your advice is going to be very important to them as today they look at you as their personal guide. This is bound to bring about good karma to you. Put your knowledge and warmth in the right hands today and take time to help out a friend.

Leo

Say yes to everything today. Be it love or career, whatever opportunity is put in front of you today is for the best, and a life changing one at that. Don’t say no to anything. Keep your dominant side away for a while and try to accept the new offers coming your way. You’ll realise it is something you’ve always wanted once you accept these offers.

Virgo

Make a move Virgo. Staying at one place all the time is restricting your productivity and creativity. It’s time to travel. Take a roadtrip to someplace you’ve never been, or if possible catch a flight to a different city or country. This will open your eyes to new things in store for you and you’ll be inspired to do things you never thought you would. Look at it as a way of expanding your horizons.

Libra

You may be overwhelmed by emotions today. Don’t pile a lot on your plate today Libra, instead try to take a day off and keep your activity to a minimum. Don’t stress too much. Sit back, relax and find time to meditate today. Meditating will help calm your nerves and look at the positive side, which you need, especially today.

Scorpio

No one will row your boat for you but you. Try to be a little less trusting today and take matters into your own hands. This will bring you to a managerial position at work and your efforts will definitely be recognised. However, remember that there are people fighting to be where you are. Keep your guard up and don’t let them get to you.

Sagittarius

You like moving around a lot and today is the perfect day to do so. If you’ve been feeling like you’ve been in one place for too long, you’re right. Take a trip to the beach or the closest resort if possible. Bring out the actual Sagittarius in you and go get the break and adventure you’ve been craving for a while.

Capricorn

If you stick to what you know best, you’ll never learn anything. Loosen up a little Cap, your rigid mindset might be your doom today. Instead, take up something new and try to learn a new skill. You might meet a special someone while doing so, and try to keep your mind at ease and open with them as well.

Aquarius

Stop delving over the past. The past cannot be changed. The future, however, is completely in your hands. Make decisions concerning your health and career very carefully as these two lead your life currently. Try to forget about whatever has happened in the past and start having control over yourself and your decisions for the future. The best way would be to sit and make a plan and stick to your goals.

Pisces

Do you feel like you’re being doubted in your relationship? Sometimes your partner might not understand your love for them. Instead of getting into tiffs trying to explain yourselves, put some actions in process. Show your partner some love by making them their favourite meal, or treating them to something they’ve been wanting to do for a while. Actions speak louder than words.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.