Horoscope for April 9 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Cancer trust your intuition

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Things that are happening behind the scenes are much more important than what is going on in front of your eyes at the moment. You will find yourself working out of your way to help someone, and that’s okay sometimes. Try not to be overwhelmed by other people’s success. Kids health seems to be an issue today, so make sure to keep them in the house.

Taurus

You’re feeling upbeat and positive today, and it’s showing in your smile. Your enthusiasm towards things is going to get you noticed by a lot of people today. You’ll see that a lot of people are going to want your company today. Put your energy in things that you haven’t done in a while.

Gemini

Appreciation is key Gem. You have a lot of people around you who love you and today is the day to show them some love. People around you are going to continue to give you love. Your superiors at work might need some help in solving a problem. If you’re looking to invest in a car, so do it today.

Cancer

Sometimes your gut tells you more than you think it does. Your intuitive powers are stronger than you think. If you don’t have a good feeling about something then it is best to not go ahead with it. Instead, wait and see where it leads you and you’ll realise that you made the right decision of not going through with it. Listen to your gut today, it will be beneficial for you.

Leo

You are a homebody today. You will want to be in bed all day. Work might be very demanding in terms of management, so you will have to try and sort it out by yourself. Your health is going to be at a good place, so if you want to indulge in some junk food, do so today.

Virgo

You’re going to be feeling very impatient today Virgo. This is because you’ve finished all your tasks and you’re now waiting for the outcome. The best thing to do today is to find a zen fixture and calm yourself down. There’s no point in being restless because your restlessness isn’t going to bring you answers faster. Instead, give yourself a pat on the back and treat yourself for finishing up things so quickly.

Libra

You might see yourself being attracted to a coworker, but it’s best to keep business and pleasure separate today. Keep your heart at home and your mind in your workplace. Your parents will be wanting your attention today. Your finances are strained, so keep a lock on your wallet.

Scorpio

You might be full of emotions today. Take this as a good thing. If you’ve been wanting to tell someone something, then today is a good day to do it as you’ll be able to explain exactly how you feel. Others might feel a little threatened by your work move today. Love with an unknown person is in the cards.

Sagittarius

Don’t be let down if you don’t feel completely energetic today. It is okay for you to feel like doing nothing once in a while. You’re usually very energetic and you have a lot of zest, so it’s completely fine if some days you don’t feel up to it. Spend today doing absolutely nothing. You deserve a break from all your energy at times and today is the day for that break.

Capricorn

You will get attracted to someone totally unexpected, but don’t worry, they will like you back too. Your professional life might be kind of strained and you might not get credit for all the work you’ve been putting in. Spend some time and money on yourself. Go shopping, buy something new.

Aquarius

You have a lot on your mind today regarding your career goals. You’ve been thinking of picking up something new in your line of work and that’s a good thing. However, make sure you don’t forget the things you’re already doing. Don’t quit your job for goals that you can’t achieve right now. This doesn’t mean you can’t dream, but just go slow.

Pisces

Being there for other people is one thing, but being a doormat is completely different. Being there for your friends and family is something that you always do, and that’s good. However, make sure you don’t let them take you for granted. Your kindness and helpfulness might make people take advantage of you. So make sure you know who you’re helping.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.