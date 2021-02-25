Horoscope for February 25 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Cancerians should look for love at unusual places

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Your intuition towards your love life is going to be absolutely right today. Go ahead with what you feel. If you have feelings for someone, then it’s best that you go and express your feelings to them. You never know, they might just feel the same about you. You’ll never know unless you don’t try.

Taurus

Sometimes a sign is all you need. There might be someone who is sending you signals about them liking you, but you’re not noticing them. Keep your eyes open for these signals, or else you might just miss out on a chance to spark up a summer romance - and trust us, that’s what you need right now.

Gemini

In your head, you want this crazy, no strings attached fling - but is that how you really feel? Or is it just the fantasies talking? You’re a hopeless romantic person, so don’t try to mold yourself to society’s standards of a fling. It’s okay to feel deeply, it makes you a different person - and it’s perfectly fine to be different.

Cancer

Look for love in places you’ve never thought of looking before. You’re looking at very obvious places and that’s not where you’ll find what you’re yearning for. Try going to places you’ve never been to, and do things you’ve never done; you never know, someone there might catch your eye.

Leo

Someone you’ve been eyeing for a while needs your help - and they don’t even know it. Offer your expertise to that special someone and you’ll see them fall to your feet immediately. They’ll be attracted towards you because of your knowledge and skills; so make sure you offer them a helping hand.

Virgo

Encourage the people around you to express themselves at work. Some people are hiding behind their shell and they could really use a push; and you’re the good one, so be there to give them that push. They’ll definitely appreciate you and your efforts to support them. Remember, teamwork is key.

Libra

If a problem drops in front of you, drop and roll Libra. Stay out of the issue. Don’t try to solve anything by involving yourself. The best thing for you to do today is to stay out of any trouble that comes your way - and nothing can stop you from having a good day.

Scorpio

If your day to day routine is starting to bore you, then it’s time for you to shake things up a bit. Find different ways to look for inspiration to increase your productivity. You can’t sit in front of your computer screen and expect things to become easy for you. Go out and look for options to spruce up your day.

Sagittarius

You’re going to be taking the center stage today - just like a rockstar. All eyes are going to be on you, and you’re definitely going to enjoy it. Make sure you don’t let your work get sidelined because of the attention you’re getting. The best thing for you to do today is to use your position to help others.

Capricorn

Your brain is one of your best features, so use it wisely. Keep your eyes and mind open for people who are trying to hinder with your growth. Show your authority in your workplace. Someone is going to try to put you down, so use your head and figure out what they’re trying to do - and beat them at their own game.

Aquarius

Laziness is going to settle in your bones today. You’re not going to feel like doing any work, but you have to. It’s your job. If you want to prove yourself to others, then you need to get over the lethargy and get back to work. Things aren’t going to walk towards you, you need to run towards them.

Pisces

Your goals might turn from dreams to reality today - and this is going to be an opportunity you don’t want to miss out on. Make sure you’re at your best today, because a lot of successful projects that you’ve been looking forward to are going to present themselves to you. So take advantage of this and go grab your green flag.