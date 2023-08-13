Independence Day 2023: Unique Activities For Kids To Celebrate August 15th

As we approach another Independence Day on August 15, it is a proud time for everyone. This day is observed annually and is a time to remember the courageous leaders and war heroes who fought for the freedom we now take for granted.

Here are some fun ideas for celebrating Independence Day and activities to teach kids more about the significance of the holiday.

March Past



In your neighbourhood, you can organise a march past, often known as a parade or procession. The opportunity presented by this activity can be used to remind everyone of the sacrifices made by our independence warriors and the significance of this day for us as Indian citizens.

Show a Patriotic movie

In large school halls or auditoriums, it would be a wonderful idea to use projectors to broadcast a patriotic movie on the big screen. Select films that depict crucial events that contributed to freedom as well as the spirit of fraternity in attaining their objectives.

Independence Day theme party

Setting up a theme party helps to capture the essence of the important day, just like any other event. Every arrangement for the day might draw colour inspiration from the flag of our country or other connected symbols. By integrating tricolored food products, the organisers can build the menu depending on themes.

Flag Relay

For children in elementary and intermediate schools, it can be a pleasant pastime. You are all familiar with the guidelines for the typical relay race. The children must run with the national flags during this unique Independence Day relay race and pass them to the other team members who must carry them to the finish line.

Organise play

This is a fun activity that could brighten the celebrations. Kids might use this chance to recreate any famous historical event that exhibits feelings of patriotism. This opportunity can be used by parents and educators to encourage children to take a closer look at historical events.

Cultural Dance

India is unique because of its diversity and unity. There are numerous cultures present in each of the 28 states of the union, many of which we are not even aware of. The finest time to learn about the various cultures in India is on Independence Day, and one way to achieve that is by planning an ethnic dance performance.