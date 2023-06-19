Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: All You Need To Know About The Tradition

We all know about the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra, which is organised every year in Odisha's Puri city, drawing lakhs of devotees from across the country and even abroad. The pious festival which is also known as Navadina Yatra, Dasavatara Yatra, and Gundicha Yatra is an annual festival that is celebrated to honour Lord Krishna (Lord Jagannath). As per the traditional Odia calendar, it is celebrated on the 2nd day of Shukla Paksha and holds major significance among Hindus, especially among devotees in the state.

Thousands of devotees head to the holy city to take part in the Yatra every year during which Lord Jagannath, his older brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra are worshipped throughout the celebrations. The deities are taken out in three colossal wooden chariots made from neem tree wood.

Notably, as the festival is about to commence, let's know in detail about its centuries-old tradition.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 date:

Dwitiya Tithi starts on19 June 2023 (Monday) at 11:25 AM.

Dwitiya Tithi ends on 20 June 2023 (Tuesday) at 1:07 PM.

About Jagannath Rath Yatra

Also known as the Festival of Chariots, Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the world’s oldest religious festivals, originally celebrated in Odisha's Puri. It is believed that the festival is centuries-old, as a part of which devotees have been gathering in the Indian Ocean city to attend the annual Rath Yatra.

During the procession, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra come out of their home temple to visit another temple, which is said to be their aunt's home. Usually observed for 8-9 days, the deities are carried on their wooden chariot to the famous Gundicha temple, where they are said to take rest for a few days before heading back home or before beginning the 'Bahuda Yatra'.

Notably, the yatra is carried out in a specific pattern where Lord Balabhadra's chariot (Taladvaja) is placed on the front followed by Goddess Subhadra's chariot (Padmadhvaja), and Lord Jagannath (Nandighosh) on the rear side.

Speaking about its historical significance, the festival dates back to 1558 following which it didn't take place 32 times between 1558 and 1735 due to Mughal invasions.