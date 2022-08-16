Janmashtami 2022: The auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami is just days away. Lord Krishna is believed to have been born in Mathura, to Devaki and Nanda Baba, on the night of Ashtami in the months of August – September. The eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu according to Hindu mythology, Janmashtami is celebrated every year on Bhadrapada Krishna Ashtami Tithi. On the day of Janmashtami, during puja, Lord Krishna's favourite things are offered to him in worship. Here are five favourite things of baby Krisha - lovingly known as Ladoo Gopal - that you should use during the puja rituals and you will surely be blessed by the lord!

Butter and sugar candy

When he was a child, the endearing, alluring yet mischievous Krishna was called 'Makhan Chor' as he would steal, with his friends, butter from the homes of villagers and eat them all! While many women in Vrindavan - where Krishna grew up - began storing the butter in a handi at a height, it could not deter Krishna. He and his friends would form a human pyramid to get hold of the butter, such was his love for it! The child also loved sugar candy, which is why makhan-mishri is offered in worship on the day of Janmashtami.

Peacock feather



Peacock feather is known to ward off negativity and usher in wellness, happiness and prosperity. It is believed to be very dear to baby Krishna, our Ladoo Gopal! He wore a peacock feather in his crown.

Flute

Right from his childhood, Sri Krishna is known to play the flute. The flute creates melodious music and it symbolises that we should spread happiness in a life which we would want to be as melodious as the music emanating from the flute. The flute was precious to Krishna and so you can use it in your puja.

Idol of Cow (Gau mata)



According to our mythology, ever since he was a child, Lord Krishna used to serve the cow - revered as Gau Mata in Hindu religion. Considered the purest creature, cow's milk, ghee even urine and cow dung are considered important in our scriptures. So as you worship Sri Krishna, you can also keep an idol of a cow.

Coriander



Coriander is associated with wealth in astrology. Lord Krishna was known to be fond of coriander, so apart from coriander-based dishes for prasad, coriander seeds are also offered to Ladoo Gopal.

