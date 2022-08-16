Janmashtami 2022: For the Hindus, Krishna Janmashtami is a very significant day as it is believed that is the birth of Lord Krishna, who according to Hindu mythology, was the eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu. Sri Krishna is believed to be born in the Vrindavan-Mathura area and the festival is celebrated with pomp show here, as well as in the rest of the country. Krishna spent his Vrindavan. Another festival associated with this event is known as Gokulashtami.

Janmashtami 2022: History and significance

Lord Krishna was born in Mathura on the night of Ashtami in the months of August – September. He was born inside a prison in Mathura and King Kansa, his uncle (mother's brother), had imprisoned his parents - Devaki and Vasudev - after a priest foretold that the couple’s eighth son would be the cause of his demise. But Vasudev managed to escape from the prison when Krishna was born and he went to Vrindavan and handed over his child to Yashodha and Nanda Baba, living in Vrindavan. Krishna, who loved makhan (butter) and was a prankster, grew up in Vrindavan.

Many women in Vrindavan, in order to prevent their butter from being stolen from the naughty but alluring child, Krishna, used to tie their pots filled with butter at heights. But this did not deter the child 'Makhan chor' as Lord Krishna and his friends would form human pyramids to reach to its height and steal the butter. This endearing yet mischievous act is the basis of the present-day Dahi Handi celebrations, an intrinsic part of the festivities.

Janmashtami 2022: Puja muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami puja muhurat: Janmashtami does not have a fixed date according to the English calendar on Panchang. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada in India. The puja of laddu Gopal is performed during Ashtami tithi and this year, Ashtami tithi begins at 09:20 pm on August 18 and ends at 10:59 pm on August 19, 2022.

Janmashtami 2022: Celebrations

The holy festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great grandeur by Hindus all over the world. Krishna devotees observe fasts and perform kirtan to celebrate the lord's birth. Krishna temples are decked up. In many homes, the idol of baby Krishna, Ladoo Gopal, is placed on a small cot and Krishna's birth is celebrated. In Maharashtra, the Dahi Handi festival is an important part of the Dahi Handi festival. In places such as Vrindavan and Mathura, Janmashtami is observed with much zest. Various dishes and sweet are prepared to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. It is believed that Krishna comes at midnight to have the prasad made by the devotees.

Those observing fasts open it only after Lord Krishna’s birthday celebration at night. Khoya prasad is offered to the God and panchamrit is also prepared on this day.

