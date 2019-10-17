Karwa Chauth 2019: Check moonrise timings in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Haridwar, Shimla, Ahmedabad and Jaipur

New Delhi: The auspicious Karwa Chauth festival is here and the atmosphere is filled with festive fervour. This year it is being celebrated on October 17. On this special day, women observe a day-long fast for the long life and wellbeing of their husbands.

It falls on the fourth day after the full moon, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik. It is largely celebrated in parts of North India, especially Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well.

The festival holds great importance for women and in fact, unmarried girls also keep fast in hope of getting the groom of their desire. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi in various parts of the country.

The day begins before sunrise for all those who observe the fast. They get-up in the wee hours and savour the Sargi before sunrise. The day-long fast breaks only after the moonrise and the necessary rituals performed. So, that's why the sighting of the moon is of utmost importance and remains long-awaited on this auspicious festival.

Check out the Moonrise timings in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Haridwar, Shimla, Ahmedabad and Jaipur

Bengaluru

Moonrise: 08:40 pm

Moonset: 08:50 pm

Bhopal

Moonrise: 08:25 pm

Moonset: 09:05 pm

Lucknow

Moonrise: 08:04 pm

Moonset: 08:56 pm

Ludhiana

Moonrise: 08:18 pm

Moonset: 09:24 pm

Haridwar

Moonrise: 08:10 pm

Moonset: 09:12 pm

Ahmedabad

Moonrise: 08:45 pm

Moonset: 09:24 pm

Jaipur

Moonrise: 08:25 pm

Moonset: 09:17 pm

Shimla

Moonrise: 08:12 pm

Moonset: 09:19 pm

(The timings are as per timeanddate.com)

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Karwa Chauth!