Kedarnath Yatra 2023: Registration Process Begins, Yatra To Open From This Date- Check Step By Step Procedure, Different Ways To Reach And Other Details Here

One of the major pilgrimage sites in the nation is the Kedarnath Temple, and its opening day has been decided for this year. According to reports, the temple will be open for visitors from 25 April 2023. Shiva, known as the "God Of Destruction," is honoured in Kedarnath, one of Hinduism's holiest temples. The temple is approximately 1200 years old, which may be why it is also the one that receives the most visitors. Being a jyotirlinga, the temple cannot be reached by road. And from Gauri Kund, you must hike upward. The temple is an interestingly important Chota Char Dham location. Also, registration for the Kedarnath Yatra is already open if you want to visit this temple!

Every year, thousands of pilgrims travel to this temple in Uttarakhand, which is located at a high elevation. This temple is part of the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit and is also home to one of the 12 Jytorlingas in India. The four shrines located within the Garhwal Region, are collectively known as Char Dham of Uttarakhand.

Kedarnath Yatra 2023: Details

Every year, the Kedarnath Yatra is organised by the Uttarakhand tourism board to promote tourism and provide pilgrims with a comfortable travel to the temple. Moreover, this year's registration is now available! The beginning and ending dates are April 25 at 6:20 am and November, respectively. On the official website of the tourist department of the Uttarakhand government, you can log in and register. There are physical registration locations where you can register for the trip in addition to online registration.

Kedarnath Yatra 2023: Registration Process

- For Chardham Yatra, devotees can register themselves through both modes - online and offline.

- For offline registration, there are several registration counters located on the Chardham Yatra route.

- However, for online registration, people can visit the official website of Kedarnath - https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/

Chardham Yatra 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the Chardham Yatra Registration website - www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Register/Login and fill up the form.

Step 3: Chardham Online Registration System will verify the registration through OTP verification on mobile and email.

Step 4: Login using your Mobile number & password.

Step 5: A personalized dashboard will appear, click on Add/ Manage Pilgrims or Tourists to open the window.

Step 6: Add tour plan details such as Tour type, Tour name, Dates of Yatra, and Number of tourists, and add each destination with the date of visit and save the form.

Step 7: After registration completion, a Unique registration number will be sent via SMS

Step 8: Now you will be able to download the registration letter for Chardham Yatra travel.

Kedarnath Yatra 2023: Here Is How You Can Reach Kedarnath

Via Road

It’s connected to all the major cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Nagpur, and Rishikesh, so travelling by road will not be much of a hassle. One can also opt for a train journey through Haridwar or Dehradun. Also, one can book a bus or taxi to travel from the national capital or Haridwar, Rishikesh. Options are many, and one only has to check which one suits them the best.

Via Air

If you want to save more time, you can travel by air and reach the nearest airport, Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport, which is also close to Rishikesh, from where one can book a bus or taxi to reach Joshimath. One can also avail helicopter services that operate from several places in Uttarakhand, such as Dehradun, Siri, and Guptakashi.

Via Train

The closest railway station that connects to Kedarnath is Rishikesh and Haridwar, which has better connectivity with cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Howrah, Ahmedabad, and Amritsar.