Low energy level in Women: Causes and expert-recommended diet tips!

New Delhi: This past decade, we have seen women all over the world excelling in every field. Be it in the world of corporate or creation. They have even taken ‘homemaking’ to another level and made it a profession. All this without compromising the growth of their children. Up front, they are wonder women- making everything look so effortless. But in reality, they are deprived of energy. Their bodies are working extra hard to complete the day’s workload.

Fatigue hits women much harder and earlier than men. There are several reasons behind the low energy levels. But women have to know that there are plentiful solutions; they don’t have to live like this forever. You do not have to sacrifice your career so that you can be active with your kids and vice-versa.

The energy that flows in our bodies has different dimensions; you can feel low on energy either mentally, physically, or even emotionally. Our lady boss from Diet Experts, Simrat Kathuria says that you need to sit by yourself and figure out what kind of energy is draining from your body. We can then work together to restore it so that nothing stops you from achieving your best.

Here are some reasons why you might be feeling low on energy and some tips from our experts which will definitely help you:

1. Hormones:

I have seen many men making a remark or memes about women using their hormonal cards to their advantage. But their hormones really are fluctuating like a pendulum which explains the sudden rush of new feelings. The hormones are very much responsible for their energy levels which keep varying throughout the day. But if you are constantly feeling low, they you should get yourself tested to know if there is any hormonal imbalance in your body.

Solution by Experts:

Light physical activities like walking, yoga, or low cardio will help you on the days when your hormones are down. If you experience heavy period flow regularly, your body will be deficient in iron which is responsible for fatigue. Consult your dietician or doctor for the appropriate supplements.



2. Diet and Pattern:

This is a problem that everyone is aware of but takes no action to improve it. An unhealthy diet is the root cause of many health issues. Not as much water intake, skipping a meal, or even overeating at the weekends might look like innocent mistakes that one might not pay much attention to but they have a huge role to play in boosting our energies.

Solution by Expert:

According to Simrat Kathuria from Diet Expert, a meal should be a balanced proportion of carbs, proteins, and vegetables. It gives you an ample amount of energy for the day. Set a reminder for your water intake and don’t just drink it when you are thirsty.

3. Lack of physical activity:

After a certain age, being physically active is not a choice but a necessity. Lack of body movement increases fatigue, add stress levels, and also intensifies weight problems. I agree that our jobs require us to sit for long hours but our health is beyond that and we need to make conscious efforts to improve it.

Solution by Expert: Take out at least 30 minutes for any kind of physical workout to keep yourself fit. Exercising also releases endorphins which make you happy, hyped-up, and full of energy.



4. Underlying Health issue or Deficiency:

You might be living with a serious health problem and not even be aware of it. There are problems like deficiency of iron, B12, or vitamin D which may have been residing within you for a long but have started to show up as you age. Underactive thyroid also slows down your body and you keep wondering why you are getting lazy despite the effort you are putting in. Fatigue is the first and most common indication that there is something wrong with your body and you need to introspect.

Solution by Expert: Get yourself tested regularly. Half the work is done when we diagnose the problem. These problems can be cured with a shift in lifestyle, a balanced diet, and required supplements.

5. Lifestyle and Stress:

Your unhealthy lifestyle and stress levels can create havoc in your day-to-day life. This includes lack of sleep, zero activity or over-exertion, partying too much or sleeping too much too much stress, and much more. Stress is a very negative emotion that leads to many health problems including fatigue. They emotionally bring you down and suck all of your energy.

Solution by Expert: You need to be mentally and emotionally aware of what your body is asking of you. You cannot erase all your stress-related problems but you can take steps to be mentally strong to deal with them gracefully. Do things you love, take a pause and appreciate yourself, and keep doing your favorite childhood hobby; these are something that helps to lift your mood and make you lively.

6. Addiction:

Addiction is unhealthy. It is not only about being hooked up to caffeine, alcohol, or smoking. We are addicted to things that we are not even aware of; social media, web series, binge eating, or some people are even addicted to puking after eating (bulimia). Insomnia, slurred speech, sudden change of appetite, and loss of energy are some symptoms that show up in your body.

Solution by Expert: Alertness plays a key role in identifying an addiction. You can always ask for help from your loved ones. But if you have difficulty expressing your emotions, you can talk to a professional who can help identify the cause and give you helpful steps to get rid of the addiction.