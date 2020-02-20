Maha Shivratri 2020: Puja tithi, muhurat and vidhi

New Delhi: Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Maha Shivratri holds great significance for Hindus across the globe. The day marks Lord Shiva's marital union with Goddess Parvati. Maha Shivaratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha in the South Indian calendar or the Amavasyant Hindu lunar calendar. However, according to North Indian calendar or the Poornimant lunar calendar, Maha Shivaratri is the Masik(monthly) Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna.

This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 21, as per the Gregorian calendar.

Here's all you need to know about Maha Shivaratri puja muhurat and vidhi:

- Muhurat

Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 05:20 pm on February 21 and ends at 07:02 pm on February 22.

February 22: Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:09 am to 1:00 am

Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:54 am to 03:25 pm

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:15 am to 09:25 pm

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:25 pm to 12:34 am

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:34 am to 03:44 am

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:44 am to 06:54 am

- Vidhi

Take bath before doing Puja or visiting a temple.

Purify home and puja area by sprinkling Gangajal.

Light a brass or an earthen lamp.

Sit down with your eyes closed and invite Lord Shiva to accept your offerings. (You or your family priest can do the Pran Pratishthan by invoking the God in your idol).

Now, do abhishek with water on Shiv Linga or Shiva’s Moorti. Chant ‘OM’ or ‘OM Namah Shivaya’ while doing the Abhishek.

Then do Abhishek with Milk, Dahi, followed by Honey, Ghee (clarified butter) and water again.

Use a fresh piece of cloth to gently wipe the Shiv Linga or Idol.

Use the sacred ash (Vibhuti) or bhasm and make a Tripundra on the Lord’s Forehead or on the Shiv Linga. (The Tripundra is the three famous horizontal mark).

Put a Chandan tika in the centre of the horizontal line in the middle. And then add kumkum teeka. Add Bel or Vilva leaves and flowers.

Light incense sticks and dhoop.

Then offer fruits and dry fruits to the God.

Then chant the Shiva Chalisa or the 108 names of Lord Shiva or any simple Shiva Mantra.

Meditate for a while.

Conclude the Puja by singing the Shiva Aarti.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Maha Shivratri!