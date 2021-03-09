Maha Shivratri 2021: Puja ingredients you need at home, Shiva Mantra, Vidhi and Muhurat

New Delhi: The much-revered festival of Maha Shivratri is on March 11, this year. The day marks the celebration of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati's marriage ceremony. It is believed that on this day if you please, Lord Shiva, all your wishes would be fulfilled.

On Maha Shivratri, temples are decorated with flowers, embellishments and other adornments days in advance.

MAHASHIVRATRI POOJA MANTRA

In temples dedicated to the deity, many holy mantras are chanted.

-Shiva Moola Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya॥

-Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

-Rudra Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

Maha Shivratri 2021 Puja Timings and Muhurat:

Maha Shivaratri on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 00:06 to 00:55, Mar 12

Duration - 00 Hours 48 Mins

On 12th Mar, Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:34 to 15:02

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 18:27 to 21:29

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 21:29 to 00:31, Mar 12

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 00:31 to 03:32, Mar 12

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:32 to 06:34, Mar 12

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 14:39 on Mar 11, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 15:02 on Mar 12, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Maha Shivratri Puja Ingredients:

So, we thought, if you are planning to perform the Maha Shivratri puja at home for the first time and are struggling to know the details, here's a list of all the items you will need while conducting the puja.

- You will need a Shiva Linga or an idol made of Panchadhatu (five metals).

- A brass or a copper plate to place the idol/ Linga.

- A wooden plank or a raised wooden platform.

For Abhishekam, you need:

- Water

- Raw Milk

- Ghee

- Curd

- Honey

- Piece of fresh cloth

For the Puja:

- Brass/ silver or earthen lamps.

- Sesame/ mustard oil or ghee for lighting the lamp.

- Cotton wicks

- Incense sticks

- Dhoop (Sambrani)

- Copper/brass/silver Kalash

- Chandan ( sandalwood paste)

- Kumkuma

- Vibhuti

- Water

- Arka, Dhatura flowers and Bilwa leaves

- Ashta Gandha

For Puja Offerings:

- Banana

- Coconut

- Paan

- Supari

- Sweets

Dry fruits (optional)

For Aarti:

- Metal bell

- Aarti lamp

- Camphor

- A metal plate for burning the camphor

Here wishing all a very happy Maha Shivratri!