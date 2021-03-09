Maha Shivratri 2021: Top WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages for Lord Shiva-Maa Parvati devotees!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees throng Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati temples in huge numbers. Preparation for the big day starts days in advance. The festival celebrates Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati's divine marriage ceremony.

If you happen to be away from your family and friends, you can send these devotional WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages on Maha Shivratri. This year Maha Shivratri is celebrated on March 11.

The legends and myths associated with any of the festivals are countless. The festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated across the globe by the Indian diaspora and the rituals may differ.