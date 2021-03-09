हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maha Shivratri 2021

Maha Shivratri 2021: Top WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages for Lord Shiva-Maa Parvati devotees!

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees throng Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati temples in huge numbers. Preparation for the big day starts days in advance. The festival celebrates Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati's divine marriage ceremony. 

Maha Shivratri 2021: Top WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages for Lord Shiva-Maa Parvati devotees!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees throng Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati temples in huge numbers. Preparation for the big day starts days in advance. The festival celebrates Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati's divine marriage ceremony. 

If you happen to be away from your family and friends, you can send these devotional WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages on Maha Shivratri. This year Maha Shivratri is celebrated on March 11. 

The legends and myths associated with any of the festivals are countless. The festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated across the globe by the Indian diaspora and the rituals may differ.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maha Shivratri 2021Maha ShivratriShivratri 2021ShivratriLord ShivaMaa Parvatimaha shivratri messagesmaha shivratri whatsapp
Next
Story

Maha Shivratri 2021: The legend behind how Lord Shiva came to be known as Gangadhar!

Must Watch

PT5M27S

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns