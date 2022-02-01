Mauni Amavasya 2022: Date, timing and significance of Maghi Amavasya

New Delhi: Mauni Amavasya is being observed on Tuesday (February 1). The Amavasya of Krishna Paksha of Magha month is called Mauni Amavasya and is considered very important of all new moons. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu and donating a bath in this month removes all the sorrows and pains of life. To please Vishnu, devotees observe a day-long fast and some even observe 'moun vrat' by not uttering even a word throughout the day. The daily bathing ritual starts on Paush Purnima and ends on Magha Purnima day.

Mauni Amavasya 2022: Date and tithi

Date: February 1 (Tuesday)

Amavasya Date Begins: January 31, 2022 at 02:18 pm

Amavasya Date Ends: February 01, 2022 at 11:15 am

Bathing and donating on Mauni Amavasya: February 01 till 11.15 am

Mauni Amavasya 2022: Significance

Magha month is considered very important in Hindu calendar. Amavasya is celebrated for two days. The first day marks Shraddha Amavasya and the second day is Mauni Amavasya. Taking a bath and donating on this new moon is considered very important. On the day of Mauni Amavasya, tarpan is done in the name of ancestors, which gives them peace. On the second-day, people do charity and take a dip in holy water. Donating a bath in an auspicious time on Mauni Avasya is said to be of great benefit.