Navratri 2021

Navratri 2021, Day 5: Invoke Devi Skandamata for wisdom and chant these mantras

Maa Durga is worshipped in nine forms during Navratri and each day is dedicated to one of her avatars. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Lord Kartikeya's mother - Skandamata - is worshipped by devotees on the fifth day of the auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri which commenced on October 7 this year. Due to the mahurat, both day four and day five of Navratri are observed today. Navratri celebrates the victory of good over evil by goddess Durga. Each day a different avatar of the deity is worshipped by the devotees.

Maa Skandmata is depicted with four hands and has baby Kartikeya on her lap. She is mounted on a lion. She is invoked by her devotees to attain wisdom, salvation, and prosperity. By worshipping Maa Skandmata, devotees also get the blessings of Lord Kartikeya.

Here's a mantra dedicated to Devi Skandamata:

ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Om Devi Skandamatayay Namah॥

​Check out Skandamata Stuti here:

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ स्कन्दमाता रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥

The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year. Chaitra Navratri falls between March and April while Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri, also known as ‘Maha Navratri’ takes place somewhere between September and October. On the sixth day of Navratri, Durga Puja celebrations begin. 

Navratri and Durga Puja are widely celebrated across the country in varied ways; there are many legends associated with the festival.

Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Navratri and Durga Puja!

