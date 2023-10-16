Navratri 2023: 6 Unique And Artistic Ways Of Celebrating Navratri In South India

Navratri, a vibrant and auspicious Hindu festival, is celebrated with great zeal and fervor across India. In South India, the festival is marked by unique customs, vibrant decorations, and artistic expressions that add a special charm to the festivities.

Let's delve into the distinctive ways in which Navratri is celebrated in the southern regions of India.

1. Kolu Doll Display

In South India, Navratri is synonymous with the traditional Kolu display, where intricate and artistic dolls are arranged on steps. These dolls depict mythological stories, religious themes, and daily life scenes. Families open their homes for visitors to come and admire the beautifully arranged Kolu, fostering a sense of community and culture.

2. Classical Dance Performances

Classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniyattam are an integral part of Navratri celebrations in South India. Dancers adorn themselves in exquisite costumes and perform intricate routines, narrating mythological stories and celebrating the divine feminine energy that Navratri symbolizes.

3. Golu Pujas

During Navratri, families conduct Golu pujas where they invoke blessings from the goddesses. Various rituals are performed to honor the divine feminine, seeking prosperity, happiness, and peace for the family and community.

4. Traditional Music Concerts

Carnatic music concerts and devotional singing are an essential part of Navratri festivities in the south. Renowned musicians and vocalists come together to offer melodic renditions dedicated to the goddesses, adding a spiritual essence to the celebrations.

5. Sarvajanika Navratri Celebrations

Many communities organize grand Sarvajanika Navratri celebrations. Elaborate stages are set up, and cultural performances, music, and dance events take place. These events bring people from diverse backgrounds together to revel in the joy of Navratri.

6. Sundal Distribution

Sundal, a traditional South Indian snack made from lentils or legumes, is a staple during Navratri. Families distribute this delicious and nutritious dish to friends, family, and neighbors as a symbol of togetherness and unity.

Navratri in South India is a delightful confluence of art, culture, spirituality, and community bonding. The rich traditions and customs associated with this festival reflect the deep-rooted reverence for the goddesses and the vibrant cultural fabric of the region.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)