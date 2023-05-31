Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Check Do’s And Don'ts On Bhimsen Ekadashi

Nirjala Ekadashi, also known as Bhimsen Ekadashi is an important Hindu fasting day observed on the 11th lunar day of the fortnight in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. The word "Nirjala" translates to "without water," indicating the nature of the fast associated with this Ekadashi. Unlike other Ekadashis, where fasting involves abstaining from grains and certain food items, Nirjala Ekadashi is a complete fast without even consuming water for 24 hours. It is considered one of the most difficult fasts.

Nirjala Ekadashi holds immense spiritual significance for devotees who seek blessings, purification, and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. It is believed that by observing this fast, one can attain the virtues of all the Ekadashis and earn the grace of Lord Vishnu. The fast is seen as an act of penance, self-discipline, and surrender to the divine.

Here Are Some Do's And Don'ts To Keep In Mind While Observing Nirjala Ekadashi:

Nirjala Ekadashi: Do's

- Observe the fast strictly, refraining from consuming any food or water throughout the day and night.

- Wake up early in the morning and take a bath or shower to purify yourself.

- Perform regular worship and prayers to Lord Vishnu, as Nirjala Ekadashi is dedicated to him. - - Offer flowers, incense, and fruits to the deity.

- Recite Vishnu Sahasranama (the thousand names of Lord Vishnu) or other sacred texts associated with Lord Vishnu.

- Engage in meditation and spiritual activities to enhance your connection with the divine.

- Visit a nearby Vishnu temple and participate in the special Ekadashi rituals and ceremonies.

- Practice acts of charity and kindness by helping the needy or donating to charitable organizations.

Also read: Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Know Date, Timings, Rituals And Significance

Nirjala Ekadashi: Don'ts

- Avoid consuming any kind of food or beverages, including water, during the fast. This is the unique aspect of Nirjala Ekadashi.

- Refrain from engaging in any form of negative or harmful behavior, including lying, or getting involved in conflicts.

- Avoid indulging in materialistic or worldly activities that may distract you from your spiritual pursuits.

- Do not consume alcohol, tobacco, or any other intoxicating substances during the fast.

- Avoid excessive physical exertion or engaging in strenuous activities that may cause fatigue or dehydration.

- Refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food items or any food considered impure according to religious practices.

- Avoid eating grains and lentils on this day, as it is believed to enhance the significance of the fast.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)