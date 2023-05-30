Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Know Date, Timings, Rituals And Significance

Nirjala Ekadashi, also known as Pandava Bhima Ekadashi or Bhimseni Ekadashi, is observed as a holy day that is celebrated on the 11th lunar day of the fortnight of Jyeshtha month. This auspicious day holds great importance in Hindu culture, and it is believed that observing a strict fast on this day yields immense spiritual benefits. Of the 24 Ekadashi, it is regarded as the most sacred Ekadashi.

The word "Nirjala" translates to "without water," indicating the nature of the fast associated with this Ekadashi. Unlike other Ekadashis, where fasting involves abstaining from grains and certain food items, Nirjala Ekadashi is a complete fast without even consuming water for 24 hours.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Date And Time

This year Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on May 31.

Nirjala Ekadashi Fast Timings:

Ekadashi Tithi will begin on May 30 at 1:09 pm. However, the fast will begin after sunrise, i.e., May 31. Devotees can break their fast on Dwadashi Tithi, which will end on June 1, 2023, at 1:40 pm.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Rituals

Devotees wake up early on Nirjala Ekadashi day and take a ritual bath in sacred rivers or at home. Devotees then engage in prayers, chanting sacred mantras, and reading religious scriptures, especially the Vishnu Sahasranama (the thousand names of Lord Vishnu).

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Significance

The significance of Nirjala Ekadashi lies in its spiritual and religious significance. It is believed that observing this fast with utmost dedication and sincerity can cleanse one's sins, bestow blessings, and grant spiritual upliftment. It is considered to be the most rigorous and rewarding of all Ekadashi fasts.

Nirjala Ekadashi holds immense spiritual significance for devotees who seek blessings, purification, and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. It is believed that by observing this fast, one can attain the virtues of all the Ekadashis and earn the grace of Lord Vishnu. The fast is seen as an act of penance, self-discipline, and surrender to the divine.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: History

The history of Nirjala Ekadashi is associated with the Mahabharata and the Pandavas. It is believed that Bhima, one of the Pandava brothers, had an insatiable appetite. He found it challenging to observe regular Ekadashi fasts due to his voracious hunger. Sensing his devotion and determination, sage Vyasa advised Bhima to observe a single, intense fast on Nirjala Ekadashi, which would yield the same merits as observing all the Ekadashis throughout the year.

