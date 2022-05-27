हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
auspicious wedding dates

Planning to get married this year? Check these auspicious wedding dates in June 2022

According to Hindu tradition, wedding dates are usually decided after matching of respective kundalis and considering other factors. These dates are generalised in terms of Shubh Muhurat in the month. 

Planning to get married this year? Check these auspicious wedding dates in June 2022
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay representational image

New Delhi: Indian weddings are full of traditions, customs and rituals combined with fun, frolic and laughter. Usually, most prefer a winter wedding but that doesn't mean, summers are low on marriages. In fact, many prefer summer-theme breezy weddings too. As per Hindu tradition, wedding dates are usually decided after matching of respective kundalis and considering other factors. These dates are generalised in terms of Shubh Muhurat in the month. 

AUSPICIOUS WEDDING DATES IN JUNE 2022

According to drikpanchang, these are favourable dates for weddings in June 2022:

- June 6 Monday
- June 8 Wednesday
- June 11 Saturday
- June 12 Sunday
- June 13 to 16
- June 21 and 22 

Therefore, in June there are in total 10 shubh vivah days available for marriage. However, wedding dates should be finalised only after consultation with both the bride and groom sides. Also, getting an astrologer's help is often considered handy by Indian families. 

DISCLAIMER: The information is based on facts available in the public domain. Zee News does not promote superstition and readers' discretion in finalising wedding dates is required. 

