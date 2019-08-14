Raksha Bandhan 2019: Top 10 Rakhi gift ideas for your sister

Almost all relationships in life come with a price, but not that of siblings. And the day to celebrate this beautiful relationship, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is almost here. If you are still confused as to what would be the perfect gift for your dear sis, we are here to the rescue. (You can thank us later)

Dear men, we understand it can be tough finding a gift for your sisters which is why we have compiled a list of 10 best gift ideas for sister on Rakhi. Grab a pencil and paper (or your smartphone) and get ready to note these down.

Childhood photograph montage

That was probably the best time of both of your life so why not gift memories this Rakshabandhan to your sister? Get the best childhood photographs of both of you together and get them framed as a collage. Trust us, there is nothing more precious than memories.

Exclusive Pen

Remember how she always used to complain when you'd borrow her pen and never return it? Well, this is the perfect opportunity to gift her one!

Photo mug with old pics

Doing this is simple. Visit any photo studio and give them some of your sister's childhood photos. Ask them to make a photomug using them and voila! The perfect Rakhi gift is here.

Diary

If your sister loves to scribble, gift her a diary. It will be an adorable gift for girls of all ages. Let her know you support her dreams!

Portrait

If you can draw one yourself, it'll be perfect! However, if you're not good at drawing, you need not worry. Simply find an artist, give them your sister's photo and ask him/her to make a portrait. Girls love personal sketches, your sister would too!

Wake her up with breakfast

If your sister is still living in the same house as you, you could wake her up with a delicious breakfast and wish her a very Happy Rakhi. It doesn't have to be anything complex, even a bowl of Maggie and some coffee would be nice!

A Photo collage of her every birthday till now

You've been on her every birthday; remind her of your timeless bond through this gift. Get one photograph of her each birthday till now and put them on a chart paper in the form of a collage.

Stuffed toy of her favourite cartoon

Do you remember what was your sister's favourite cartoon when she was a child? Get her a stuffed toy of her favourite character and look at her cheerful face when she thinks of her childhood!

A handwritten letter

Nothing beats the magic of words and emotions combined. Take a piece of ivory sheet and pour your feelings on it. You can start with what your sister means to you and can then take her down the memory lane by penning an instance from your childhood that you both fondly remember.

TV Remote

This is kind of a fun gift! Remember how you both fought over the TV remote? Well, why not gift her a brand new TV remote this Rakhi! The fight ends, or maybe not?