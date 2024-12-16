Saphala Ekadashi 2024: 25 Or 26 December, When Is Saphala Ekadashi? Know Date, Timings, Fasting Rituals, And More

Saphala Ekadashi is a day of immense spiritual significance in Hinduism, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Observing this Ekadashi fast is believed to bring success and alleviate life’s troubles. Let’s explore the date, timings, fasting rituals, and the importance of Saphala Ekadashi in 2024.

What Is Saphala Ekadashi?

Saphala Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Paush month. It is a revered day for worshipping Lord Vishnu, with fasting devotees seeking blessings for success and relief from obstacles.

Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Date and Timings

Here are the date and timings of Saphala Ekadashi according to Drik Panchang:

► Date of Fast: December 26, 2024

► Ekadashi Tithi Starts: December 25 at 10:29 PM

► Ekadashi Tithi Ends: December 27 at 12:43 PM

► Parana Timings (Breaking the Fast): December 27, between 7:12 AM and 9:16 AM

Parana, the ritual of breaking the fast, is performed after sunrise on the day following Ekadashi.

Significance of Saphala Ekadashi Fasting

Fasting on Saphala Ekadashi is believed to bring prosperity and remove obstacles. Devotees who observe this fast with devotion are blessed with success in their endeavors.

Types of Ekadashi Fasting

Devotees can choose from the following types of fasting based on their dedication and physical capacity:

► Jalahar: Fasting with water only, often observed on Nirjala Ekadashi.

► Ksheerbhoji: Consuming only milk and milk products like yogurt or buttermilk.

► Phalahari: Eating fruits like mango, bananas, and grapes, avoiding leafy vegetables.

► Naktabhoji: Consuming one simple meal before sunset, made of non-grain items like sabudana, water chestnuts, or sweet potatoes.

Fasting Rituals on Saphala Ekadashi

► Morning Bath and Prayers: Devotees take a holy bath, wear clean clothes, and offer flowers, fruits, and incense to Lord Vishnu.

► Sankalp (Vow): A vow is taken to observe the fast with dedication.

► Fasting (Upavasa): Many observe a Nirjala fast, while others consume fruits, milk, or water. The fast lasts from sunrise on Ekadashi to the next sunrise.

► Chanting and Scriptures: Devotees recite Lord Vishnu’s names, the Vishnu Sahasranama, and the Bhagavad Gita.

► Night Vigil: Devotees stay awake, engaging in kirtans and devotional singing.

Recommended Donations on Saphala Ekadashi

► Jaggery: Donating jaggery is believed to improve health and bring blessings.

► Warm Clothes: Offering warm clothes to the needy fulfills heartfelt wishes and spreads warmth during the cold month of December.

Observing Saphala Ekadashi with devotion not only cleanses the soul but also aligns devotees with the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu. Prepare for this sacred day by following the rituals, fasting, and offering prayers with a pure heart.