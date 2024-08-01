Sawan Shivratri 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Fasting Guidelines, and Significance

Sawan Shivratri is a highly revered Hindu festival, celebrated with great devotion and fervour by Lord Shiva's devotees. Falling during the auspicious month of Sawan (Shravan), this festival holds immense spiritual significance. In 2024, Sawan Shivratri will be observed on August 2nd. Here's a comprehensive guide to understanding the festival, its rituals, and fasting guidelines.

Significance of Sawan Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated on the 14th day of the waning moon (Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi) in the month of Sawan. This month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and it is believed that worshipping him during this period brings immense blessings. The monsoon season, which coincides with Sawan, is seen as a time of renewal and purification, making it an ideal time for spiritual practices.

Sawan Shivratri 2024 Date: Is It On August 2 or 3?

Sawana Shivaratri Date: August 2, 2024, Friday

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM, August 3

On August 3, Shivaratri Parana Time - 5:44 AM to 3:49 PM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 7:11 PM to 9:49 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:49 PM to 12:27 AM, August 3

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:27 AM to 3:06 AM, August 3

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:06 AM to 5:44 AM, August 3

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 3:26 PM on August 2, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 3:50 PM on August 3, 2024

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Performing rituals during this time is believed to maximise the spiritual benefits. Devotees begin their day with a ritual bath, preferably in a holy river or at home with added Ganga water, followed by the worship of Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Rituals and Vrat Vidhi

Observing a fast (vrat) on Sawan Shivratri is considered highly beneficial. Here are the key rituals and fasting guidelines:

Preparations and Puja:

Ritual Bath: Start the day with a ritual bath, preferably in a holy river or at home using water mixed with Ganga water, to cleanse the body and soul.

Temple Visit: Visit a Shiva temple or create a sacred space at home for the puja. Decorate the Shiva Lingam with flowers, especially bilva leaves, which are dear to Lord Shiva.

Offerings: Offer water, milk, honey, fruits, and sweets to the Shiva Lingam. Each offering has a symbolic meaning and is believed to please Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri: Fasting Dos And Don'ts

Fasting this Sawan Shivratri? Here are some dos and don'ts:

Dos:

Cleanse and Purify: Begin the day with a ritual bath and wear clean, preferably white or light-coloured clothes.

Chant Mantras: Recite "Om Namah Shivaya" and other Shiva mantras throughout the day to invoke divine blessings.

Perform Aarti and Chalisa: Conduct the Shiva Aarti and recite the Shiv Chalisa during the puja.

Stay Devotional: Spend the day in devotion, meditation, and reflecting on the virtues of Lord Shiva.

Don'ts:

Avoid Non-Veg Food: Abstain from consuming meat, eggs, and other non-vegetarian foods.

No Onion And Garlic: Avoid these ingredients as they are considered tamasic.

Stay Away From Intoxicants: Refrain from alcohol and tobacco to maintain the sanctity of the fast.

Avoid Negative Behaviour: Keep your thoughts and actions positive, and refrain from anger and negativity.

Limit Physical Activities: Conserve your energy for spiritual practices and minimise strenuous activities.

Mantras to Please Lord Shiva On Sawan Shivratri 2024

Chanting specific mantras can enhance the spiritual experience of Sawan Shivratri. Some of the most powerful mantras include:

Om Namah Shivaya: This is the most revered mantra dedicated to Lord Shiva, bringing peace and tranquility.

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra: "Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat." This mantra is believed to have the power to heal and protect from negative energies.

Shiva Gayatri Mantra: "Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat." This mantra seeks the blessings of Lord Shiva in his most powerful form.

