Sudarsan Pattnaik's Lord Shiva sand art is unmissable—See inside

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is famous for his magnificent and breathtaking sand art creations. The Bhubaneswar-based artiste keeps sharing posts on social media where his presence is rock solid.

Recently, he shared a sand art sculpture of Lord Shiva and it looks simply majestic. It's the best thing to start your day:

Pattnaik makes sure to share his creations and masterpieces on social media with fans. He often creates sand art designs on all important occasions including major festivals. He even forms sculptures creating awareness about various diseases through his art.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, who hails from Odisha, was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2014. The renowned artiste started creating images on the sand at the age of seven and has designed hundreds of sand art ever since. He was also the brand ambassador of NALCO, India.

In 2016, Pattnaik won the people's choice prize for his sand sculpture titled 'Mahatma Gandhi - World Peace' at the ninth Moscow Sand Sculpture Championship.