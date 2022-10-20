Surya Grahan 2022: Year's LAST solar eclipse a day after Diwali, THESE zodiac signs will be most affected

Partial solar eclipse 2022: A day after Diwali, that is on October 25, the world will witness the last solar eclipse of the year. This will be a partial solar eclipse and will be visible from several countries, including most parts of India. Apart from science, eclipses have had immense cultural implications for Indians and several rituals and beliefs are associated with them. Astrologically, the last solar eclipse of the year is supposed to affect different sun signs in different ways. Astrologer Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, chairman/founder of All India Institute of Occult Science tells us how this surya grahan will impact the 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Solar eclipse 2022: Impact on 12 zodiac signs

Astrologer Gurudev Shrie Kashyap lists out how the partial solar eclipse will affect the 12 sun signs:

Aries: Married women and their husbands may be distressed

Taurus: There can be unnecessary tension and anxiety

Gemini: More expenditure and work will get delayed

Cancer: Work will be done successfully

Leo: There will be money gain

Virgo: They may see money loss

Libra: There will be anxiety, chances of an accident

Scorpio: Like Virgos, might experience money loss

Sagittarius: There will be profit, growth

Capricorn: Chances of diseases, fear

Aquarius: There will be concerns about children

Pisces: Enemies can pose a threat, but they might see profits too

The eclipse is visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean. This is a partial solar eclipse also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

In India, the ending of the eclipse will not be visible as it will take place after sunset. The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 per cent at the time of the maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values.