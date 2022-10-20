Surya Grahan 2022: Year's LAST solar eclipse a day after Diwali, THESE zodiac signs will be most affected
Solar eclipse 2022 impact: On October 25, a day after Diwali, the year's last solar eclipse will take place. This partial solar eclipse is likely to affect the zodiac signs. Let's find out how each sun sign will be impacted.
- Astrologically, the last solar eclipse of the year is supposed to affect different sun signs in different ways
- The eclipse is visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean
- This is a partial solar eclipse also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan
Trending Photos
Partial solar eclipse 2022: A day after Diwali, that is on October 25, the world will witness the last solar eclipse of the year. This will be a partial solar eclipse and will be visible from several countries, including most parts of India. Apart from science, eclipses have had immense cultural implications for Indians and several rituals and beliefs are associated with them. Astrologically, the last solar eclipse of the year is supposed to affect different sun signs in different ways. Astrologer Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, chairman/founder of All India Institute of Occult Science tells us how this surya grahan will impact the 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
Solar eclipse 2022: Impact on 12 zodiac signs
Astrologer Gurudev Shrie Kashyap lists out how the partial solar eclipse will affect the 12 sun signs:
Aries: Married women and their husbands may be distressed
Taurus: There can be unnecessary tension and anxiety
Gemini: More expenditure and work will get delayed
Cancer: Work will be done successfully
Leo: There will be money gain
Virgo: They may see money loss
Libra: There will be anxiety, chances of an accident
Scorpio: Like Virgos, might experience money loss
Sagittarius: There will be profit, growth
Capricorn: Chances of diseases, fear
Aquarius: There will be concerns about children
Pisces: Enemies can pose a threat, but they might see profits too
The eclipse is visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean. This is a partial solar eclipse also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.
In India, the ending of the eclipse will not be visible as it will take place after sunset. The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 per cent at the time of the maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values.
Live Tv
More Stories