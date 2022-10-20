Solar Eclipse 2022 on October 25: Surya Grahan timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai; LIVE streaming

New Delhi: The last solar eclipse of this year will take place on October 25, a day after Diwali. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia and Western Asia, and from the northeast of Africa. In India, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most of places. However, the same cannot be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (names of few such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.), according to the government release.

This is a partial solar eclipse also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

The ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as the same will be in progress after sunset. The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 per cent at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values.

The release stated, "In Delhi and Mumbai, the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest eclipse will be around 44 percent and 24 percent respectively. The duration of eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hr 13 min and 1 hr 19 min for both Delhi and Mumbai respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 min and 12 min respectively."

The eclipse is visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean.

The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country, it will be seen as a partial solar eclipse.

PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE OR SURYA GRAHAN 2022 LIVE STREAMING:

The second partial solar eclipse of 2022 is visible from a large part of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia as per timeanddate.com. The site is likely to run a LIVE streaming on YouTube capturing the partial Surya Grahan of this year.

A partial solar eclipse occurs in the polar regions of the Earth when the centre of the Moon's shadow misses the Earth.

SURYA GRAHAN INDIA TIMINGS 2022:

The eclipse will start at 4.29 pm in Delhi and at 4.49 pm in Mumbai. It will start at 5.14 pm in Chennai and 5.12 pm in Bengaluru.

According to the timeanddate.com website, this partial solar eclipse will be visible in New Delhi. The first location to see the partial eclipse begins at 14:28:21 pm with the Maximum Eclipse at 16:30:16 pm. The last location to see the partial eclipse end at 18:32:11 pm respectively.

(Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.)