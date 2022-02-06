Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from February 6 to February 12, 2022

Aries

You can be sure that things will move in love in the right direction. There will be love, respect and mutual understanding on the home-front. There could be an important choice you will be required to make related to your love life. If you are contemplating a big move, carefully consider all the facts and consequences. At work, you may face disappointment and feel upset over some confusion or arguments. Leaving a job or some loss of money or status is also indicated for some.

Taurus

There will be love and commitment in your relationship. You will be walking the extra mile to make things work with your partner. And you will be supportive of each other. Singles may meet a potential partner through work or at the workplace. At work, projects will get accomplished, and colleagues will support. Any task or project involving teamwork will reap benefits. Your ideas will be well received and rewarded. A job offer or promotion may also come your way.

Gemini

There will be love and affection in your relationship. But uncertainty and lack of commitment may prevent your relationship to progress. If you are single, you are likely to meet someone you will have an instant liking for. There is a change in your career/ job, whether you want it or not. If you are unhappy with your current job, you may look at taking up a new job or a change of role. If you have been thinking of starting something, a new business or a venture, it’s time to give it a serious thought.

Cancer

Positive things are likely to happen in almost all aspects of your life. If you have been working hard on a project or an assignment, you will start seeing results. Your bond with your partner will grow stronger. You can expect some good news about children. You may also be reuniting with an old friend or a family member. There will be a burst of fresh ideas, mental clarity, and agility at work. You will be at your problem-solving best. There are chances of a positive change in your circumstances and position.

Leo

In love, you have to be patient, and things may not progress the way you had anticipated. You will be wondering how to make things work or even if they will work or not. You may have put in a lot of time and effort into your relationship, but it may not be enough. You may not feel happy with your position or at your workplace. You may feel burdened and stressed because of financial obligations. Look at your finances practically and avoid negative thinking.

Virgo

There may be some conflict in your relationship as either you or your partner may indulge in petty arguments and disagreements. You also need to be patient as there may be some delay in commitment. At work, your ideas will flourish & you will have the strength to execute your plans. You will be able to make sound financial decisions but spend carefully.

Libra

Emotional strife or struggle is about to end, and it’s time for your relationship to progress and differences will be resolved. It could be in the form of a painful relationship ending or overcoming the heartache of past relationships. Invest time in planning for something you have been nurturing for some time. Be patient & do not expect instant results. If you have a decision to make, trust your intuition and follow your instincts.

Scorpio

You will be expressive, joyful and spontaneous. Follow your heart, and it will take you places. A love affair may begin and sweep you off your feet, or there could be rekindling of fire in an existing relationship. Whatever it is, follow your bliss. The work environment will be supportive; there will be teamwork and security. You will be full of ideas and enthusiasm, and your talent will be appreciated. Travel is on the cards for some of you.

Sagittarius

A low point and defeat result from others acting against you out of jealousy and aggression. Many will be acting against you, making you feel defeated, despite acting judiciously. You may face disappointment and emotional agony because of relationships. Your work will keep you very busy, and you may be required to achieve beyond expectations. There are chances of some dispute or tension at work, but let the situation be calmer before you make a move.

Capricorn

A sudden end of a friendship, an inevitable breakup is resulting from some shocking secret coming to light. You may turn your back on certain people who have been a cause of pain in your life. However, business or entrepreneurial success that comes after hard work and a period of waiting is near. Projects and ventures will be on track to success and fruition. You will have the support and cooperation from others.

Aquarius

There could be a job change, or you may start a new venture. You will be full of confidence and determination to take on any challenges that may come your way. Projects will gain momentum but don’t be hasty in making any career led decision. There will be romance and commitment in your relationship. For singles, you are emotionally ready & it is a great time to meet new people.

Pisces

You and your partner will stay connected on an intellectual & emotional level. Give attention to your partner & do not hesitate to make the first move. Don’t be too practical; loosen up a bit and enjoy. You will accomplish tasks with success and win recognition for your work at work. There could be a promotion or a new job. Finances will be an upswing, and hard work and investments will reap great results.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)