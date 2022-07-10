Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from July 10 to July 16

Aries

You need to take control of the direction of your love life. Don’t neglect your feelings and emotions. Establish healthy boundaries between you and your partner. Communicate clearly what you want from the relationship, no matter how difficult. You may be chasing deadlines while coping with the lack of resources at work. Your fear of failing and negativity might be affecting your performance at work. Stop worrying about what people think of you. Look at your finances practically.

Taurus

Don’t hold your enthusiasm back; infuse a new meaning and adventure into your everyday life. You may sign up for a class to learn something you’ve never done before. Meeting new friends and expanding your social circle is foreseen. You will be enjoying your work and love what you do. You will spend time with your coworkers at the office and events that allow you to have fun while working. Those looking for a job may find the kind of work that will genuinely make them happy.

Gemini

In love, no one seems to be making a move, or your partner doesn’t want to share their feelings. Your relationship might feel stuck, and you may not know how to articulate what it is that you’ve been thinking or feeling. So, you may need some time to figure things out. Take control of situations involving money, investments & finances. Your emotions may be influencing your financial decisions.

Cancer

Things might not feel right or a little off in your relationship, and you could feel vulnerable- even as you might not be able to explain what’s happening. Avoid negativity or any unnecessary confrontations. At work, you will find it challenging to work together in a team, and the differences among the team will be strong that they refuse to entertain someone else’s point of view. Someone might be gossiping about you and trying to undermine you.

Leo

Maybe you are unsure what you want, whether love, work, or both. It might get a little tough to focus on just one thing. You might be believing in an illusion that you ignore reality. If you are single, you could explore your options or choose between two people. Success and accomplishment of goals are indicated. Your hard work will pay off, and you will enjoy good social status and reputation at your workplace. Someone experienced and grounded will offer support and guidance in your career.

Virgo

Your hard work and efforts in the past will pay off. This week, there will be some good news concerning finances, business, education, and property. This is the time to nurture your skills and acquire some qualifications. Pay attention and follow a diligent approach towards your existing projects/tasks. Watch for the growing difference between you and your partner. You may face disappointment, despair, and emotional agony because of relationships. It’s time to make amends and try to make things better.

Libra

Relationships have harmony and cooperation, and there will be an equal give and take. There will be support from friends and family. This is a great week to revisit the old memories and reconnect with old friends. There could be a temporary financial hardship, loss, & emotional distress. You may feel isolated, and everything and everybody may seem to be against you. Watch your expenditures and spend wisely this week.

Scorpio

There may be some conflict in your relationship as you or your partner may indulge in petty arguments and disagreements. If your relationship is in the early stage, you need to be patient and invest more time. You could be contemplating a job or career change because of dissatisfaction. Be wise with money as there could be some financial loss. Do not make any investments.

Sagittarius

This week signals a time of commitment, happiness and cooperation. You and your partner will enjoy good times together. If you are looking for love, you stand a good chance of meeting someone. Good fortune and financial gain are indicated. There will be financial abundance & it is a good time to make investments. You will be resourceful and supportive of coworkers.

Capricorn

Relationships, work and money issues may be weighing you down. You will be responsible and committed in your relationship, but it may be demanding. Change in your position in the organisation is expected; your authority or leadership could be questioned. Try to maintain an amicable relationship with your seniors and colleagues. Be careful with money and expenditures, and do not make any investments. There will be more work and responsibilities at work than you can handle comfortably.

Aquarius

In love and relationship, patience is the key; go with the flow and do not rush. You need to invest time and effort into your relationship for a strong foundation. You might want to wait for a while before your relationship moves to the next level. You may feel stuck in your current job or career with no option but to stay. Relations with your colleagues may be complex and tense. Be cautious with your finances; a difficult situation is foreseen due to overindulgence.

Pisces

This week you will succeed in your financial and work life. Nothing can stand in your way. Your mind will be focused and razor-sharp. Use the power of rational and logical thinking to achieve or accomplish your goals. Express your love and feelings to your partner. Take the initiative and make the first move; your feelings will be well received and reciprocated. You could meet someone through work or business if you are single.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)