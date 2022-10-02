Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from October 2 to October 8

Aries

Change in job or workplace is possible. Use your intuition and creativity in business and work. Be flexible in work-related matters. There will be financial security, and you will be spending money on your loved ones. Do not neglect emotional contentment over monetary gains. Better physical and spiritual well-being is foreseen. In relationships, there will be peace and harmony, and you will have a good time with family and friends.

Taurus

A loving and warm time is in store for you. There will be security and long-term commitment in relationships. Marriage or engagement is on the cards for those looking to settle down. You will play the role of a parent, friend and partner with love. You will find yourself surrounded by material comforts, and your efforts will be appreciated and rewarded. Investments made at this time will fetch good returns.

Gemini

A big and significant change is coming in your career. It is also an excellent time to bring about a change that you have been contemplating for some time- it could be about starting your own business, changing your job or taking up a new career path. Make positive changes like exercising and self-control for a healthier lifestyle. Your bond with your partner will get stronger, but there is a need for balance in relationships. Don't be aggressive and avoid unnecessary arguments.

Cancer

Although people around you will be supportive and available, you may feel emotionally vulnerable and left out. Some health issues related to bones and muscles are foreseen. Stay physical active but do not overdo anything. Your partner will be affectionate and supportive at this time. Projects and ventures are on track to success and fruition, and the waiting period is nearly over. Collaborate with others to succeed. You may travel concerning your work or job.

Leo

There will be security, stability, and abundance in all key areas of life. You can consider starting something new which will bring financial rewards & money, quickly. You may get an opportunity to gain financially & expand your business. Unexpected windfall is also indicated. On the home front, your relationship is secure, happy & fulfilled. The card represents engagement or marriage. There will be romance & commitment in your relationship.

Virgo

While everything seems fine and happy in your personal life, there will be some trouble on the professional front. You will have the love and support of your partner and family. You may receive some positive news related to your children this week. However, you might feel dissatisfied with your role or performance at your workplace. Professionally, things may not go as planned, and your boss or colleagues may not agree with you. Watch your expenses closely.

Libra

You will be expressive, joyful and spontaneous this week. Follow your heart, and it will take you places. A love affair may begin, or there could be a fire rekindling in an existing relationship. On the work front, nothing can stop you this week. March ahead and take your initiatives forward. You will be successful in your professional endeavours, and your efforts will be appreciated.

Scorpio

You will hear some good news about work, job or projects. It is an action-packed time at work, and you will be busy finishing your checklist. In business, you may consider expanding the existing line of business. Follow a measured approach towards finances. Take your time in matters of love and heart. You must show patience and perseverance toward your partner. Keep open and transparent so there is no confusion. Joint investment with spouse will be fruitful.

Sagittarius

New partnerships and the beginning of a new project are indicated in work and business. If you have been planning to do something, now is the time to move forward. You may also decide between staying in your current job/position and taking up a new job. There will be financial stability. On the personal front, don’t let your time and energy get wasted on someone who does not appreciate them. Negative emotions, some emotional loss or disappointment may bother you. Work on resolving negative feelings, focus on the present and move forward.

Capricorn

Invest time in planning for something you have been nurturing for some time. Be patient & do not expect instant results. If you have a decision to make, trust your intuition and follow your instincts. You and your partner may choose to keep a part of your life separate. Do not overthink & give space to each other. Be wary of sharing your ideas or financial plans with anyone. There could be some delays in projects.

Aquarius

There will be love and warmth in your relationship. Express your love and feelings freely to your partner. Maintain an optimistic attitude in relationships. However, caution is advised at work and in business dealings. There are chances of severing relationships with coworkers and associates—lookout for signs of being overworked and burnout. Be extremely careful with your finances, and do not make any investments now.

Pisces

The advice this week is to slow down and be patient. Things may not go as anticipated in your love life and career. You may feel some negativity or confinement in your relationship. You could feel humiliated or ignored and fear what your partner thinks of you. There could be some tension and pressure at the workplace. Be more mindful and organised about your finances. Spend wisely, do not make any investments or take any loans.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)