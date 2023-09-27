When Is Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023? Share THESE Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages With Friends And Family

Eid Milad-un-Nabi - also known as Nabid and Mawlid in colloquial Arabic - commemorates the birth of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. It is believed that the Prophet - who is believed to be the last messenger of Allah - was born on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal in the Islamic lunar calendar. In India, Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on September 28, 2023. On this auspicious day, here are some warm wishes that you can share with your friends and family.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi: Wishes For Your Loved Ones

- On this blessed occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, may your heart be filled with love, your home with happiness, and your life with peace.

- Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May your faith be unwavering, your prayers be answered, and your life be blessed with goodness.

- As we celebrate the birth of the Prophet, let us reflect on his message of love, tolerance, and unity. May his teachings guide us to a world of harmony.

- Here's wishing you a blessed Eid that will inspire you with courage and strength to help you to win every challenge of life! Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak.

- On this joyous occasion, may your faith be strengthened, your heart be purified, and your life be illuminated by the Prophet's wisdom. Eid Mubarak!

- May the joy of Eid Milad-un-Nabi fill your life with happiness, and may the Prophet's teachings inspire you to be a better person. Eid Mubarak!

- On this blessed occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, may the light of the Prophet's teachings guide you and your family towards happiness and prosperity. Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak

- Sending warm wishes on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi! May the light of this day shine upon you and your family, bringing prosperity and harmony.

– On this special day, may Allah's grace fill your home, and may the Prophet's love fill your heart. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!

- Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May the grace of this day bring you inner peace and illuminate your path with love and righteousness.

