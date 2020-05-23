Delhi witnesses hottest day, temperature crosses 45-degree Celsius mark

The national capital on Saturday witnessed the hottest day of the year as the mercury crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark. The Meteorological Department recorded a temperature of 44.7 degree Celsius in Safdarjung, 45.6 degree Celsius in Palam, 44.4 degree Celsius in Lodhi Road and 46.2 degree Celsius in Ayanagar.

The heatwave and severe heatwave will continue over most places over the Delhi-NCR region during May 24-27, due to the dry and northwesterly winds prevailing over north-west India and Delhi-NCR.

The respite will be from May 28 night, when next western disturbance will affect north-west India from May 28 and also easterly winds will prevail in lower levels. Duststorm and thunderstorm accompanied with strong gusty winds 50-60 kmph likely to occur on May 29-30 over the Delhi-NCR region.