Aam Aadmi Party will contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his party - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022.

Kejriwal, who is AAP's national convener, slammed the political parties in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of “stabbing the people in the back.’’

Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022: AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/6MtUylSGGV — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Questioning why people from UP should have to look at Delhi for health services and education, he said Mohalla clinics, free electricity, water, good education and health facilities can also be provided in the state.

CM Kejriwal said UP has been held back from progress and development because of "dirty politics" and "corrupt" politicians in the state. He asserted that the AAP would instill honest intentions and prove that governance is not restricted by resources.

The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier contested assembly elections in Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Haryana and the 2019 general election. Thanks to its successful education, health and free electricity-water policies, AAP has succeeded in forming the government for the third time in Delhi by winning 62 seats out of 70 in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections.

AAP has been supporting the farmers' agitation and Kejriwal had on Monday alleged that the farm laws are not only "anti-farmer" but also "anti-people" and have been brought in "to benefit some capitalists". Kejriwal and AAP volunteers across the country held a day-long hunger strike on Monday in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Addressing the volunteers at the party headquarters, Kejriwal said that "these farm laws are not only anti-farmer but also anti-people and this will cause a massive price hike as these laws have given a license to do the same and these laws are brought only to benefit some capitalists".

He said that these laws say only if prices of farm products doubles within a year then only the government can launch raids against the hoarders, and despite being a Chief Minister, he cannot raid the hoarders because these laws have tied his hands.

"The country is in crisis because the farmers are in crisis. The foundation of any country is farmers and jawans, and the country cannot grow when farmers and jawans are in crisis," he said, asking that when the soldiers sitting on the border hear that their brothers and fathers are being called terrorists, how will they feel?

He appealed to those who are calling farmers "terrorists" to stop these dirty politics. Kejriwal thanked all who are standing in support of the protesting farmers and have joined these farmers in this day-long hunger strike too.

Live TV