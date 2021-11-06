AAP accuses BJP of trying to prevent Purvanchalis from performing Chhath Puja in Delhi

NEW DELHI: BJP is creating hurdles in celebrating Chhath Mahaparv in Delhi and playing with the feelings of Purvanchalis. AAP Purvanchal in-charge and MLA Sanjeev Jha said that at the behest of BJP, Lieutenant Governor has issued an order that Chhath Puja should not be held on the banks of Yamuna.

He added that the BJP first issued an order through the L-G to prevent Chhath Puja in Delhi so that Chhath Puja is not celebrated in Delhi. BJP is now trying to prevent worship wherever the land is under control of DDA-MCD across Delhi. AAP Senior Leader and MLA Somnath Bharti said that the Lieutenant Governor had decided that he would not allow Chhath, but CM Kejriwal fought for it strongly, then agreed to give permission.

He added that senior leaders of BJP have started saying that Ghats will not be allowed to be built, has such a despicable situation come in Delhi? The Kejriwal government has built more than 1200 Chhath Ghats; there were only 72 Chhath Ghats in Delhi before AAP came. He said that Aam Aadmi Party workers, CM Arvind Kejriwal along with the people of Delhi are trying their best to celebrate Chhath Mahaparv with great pomp in Delhi.

MLA Sanjay Jha said, “As you must know, on the 10th and 11th of November, the entire country will celebrate Chhath Puja. People worship Chhathi Maiya. Since the very beginning, BJP has been doing filthy politics regarding the worshipping of Chhathi Maiya in Delhi. They took help from the Lieutenant Governor to ensure that Chhath Puja is not celebrated in Delhi. The BJP got an order issued that Chhath Puja prohibiting the celebration of Chhath Puja in Delhi because of the COVID-19 situation. Then, Delhi's Chief Minister stated that since Ann Puja is already being celebrated and even the COVID-19 cases in Delhi are decreasing, the people of Purvanchal should be able to perform Chhath Puja and an order must be issued in this regard.” “Then, in a DDA meeting, it was decided that Chhath Puja will happen in Delhi. But even here, the BJP used filthy tactics. Through the Lieutenant Governor, they have said that Chhath Puja celebrations will not be allowed on the banks of Yamuna. Now, lakhs of people perform Chhath Puja on the banks of Yamuna. On one hand, the BJP says that everyone must keep the COVID protocol in mind. So if the protocol of COVID-19 is to be followed, Yamuna would've been the perfect place for it since it's so spacious. But now that there will be no rituals and worship on the banks of Yamuna, people will start crowding the smaller riverbanks. We had also written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor. We told him that when Chhath Puja is done on the banks of Yamuna; the banks are cleaned and it's actually beneficial for the conservation of the riverbanks. But at the behest of BJP, the Lieutenant Governor has issued an order that Chhath Puja should not be performed on the banks of Yamuna,” he added. Further, he said, “Wherever the concerned land belongs to the DDA or the MCD, the BJP is trying to ensure that there is no celebration of the Puja there. Just now we got a call from Rohini, where DDA has some land. The MLAs are going there themselves and reporting that when the preparations for Chhath were done, the residents here complained about encroachment. Because of these complaints, no celebrations will be held there. Similarly, a call came about a DDA land in the Bawana Legislative Assembly. The organisers have informed us that while they were digging up the land; the police came and confiscated their JCB. In Dwarka, a land belonging to the MCB was supposed to host Chhath Puja celebrations. However, their mayor has stated that no celebrations will be held there. This place has hosted the celebrations for the past 30 years.”

“You must remember that in 2019, the BJP Councillors did not let Chhath Puja happen at GK. It is certain that the BJP holds the people of Purvanchal in disdain. You can witness this all over the country, in Maharashtra, in Gujarat, in Delhi. Even their party workers inflict physical harm on the party workers belonging to the Purvanchal. However, political games must not be played in the name of Chhathi Maiya. If they play such games, the people of Purvanchal will never forgive them,” he said. Lastly, with an appeal to all BJP leaders, especially Manoj Tiwari, he said, “Even if your party hates the people of Purvanchal, you know the importance of the worship of Chhathi Maiya since you're from Purvanchal yourself. At this time, if anything is causing difficulties to the people of Purvanchal in worshipping Chhathi Maiya, you being from the Purvanchal yourself, shouId have at least made a sincere attempt. But I'm astonished by your silence. I give you a word of caution, if you try to stop the Puja this way, the people of Purvanchal will never forgive you.” MLA Somnath Bharti said, “BJP’s anti-Purvanchal mentality and anti-Chhath mentality are being seen everywhere. Under the DDMA Act during the Corona period, the Lieutenant Governor allowed it and then cancelled it. The Lieutenant Governor had decided on the behest of the BJP that he would not allow Chhath. CM Kejriwal wrote a letter on 14 October 2021. The Deputy Chief Minister put it strongly that Chhath Puja will have to be allowed in Delhi. The Delhi government handled Corona in Delhi very well. After increasing the pressure, the Lieutenant Governor agreed to give permission. But the BJP's stomach is hurting seeing people be happy. There was a time when people used to make makeshift Chhath Ghat here in their own way. The Kejriwal government has built more than 1200 Chhath Ghats in Delhi. It is unique in itself. The people of Purvanchal used to feel very sorry that they could not perform Chhath Puja properly. But the Delhi government, on its own strength, along with the people of Purvanchal, prepares for the worship of Chhathi Maiya. In this, arrangements are made for tents, music, ghats, water, prasad, etc. In Delhi, now, along with Purvanchal, all Delhiites have started worshiping Chhath Maiya.”

He said, “on the orders of the Delhi government, the JE of Irrigation and Flood Department reached the park of my assembly constituency yesterday with JCB. The soil of the Ghat already built in Delhi, had to be taken out. When I reached there to mark the place, I saw that there was a ruckus going on with people saying that we will not allow the ghat to be built. What is your objection to making Chhath Ghat? The Purvanchalis have been betrayed by the BJP all over India. There is a BJP government in Gujarat, where the Purvanchalis were not even protected. A person from Purvanchal lost his life inside Surat. When Lok Sabha elections were being held in Banaras in 2014. Then Narendra Modi was questioned that on one hand they are not able to protect the people of Purvanchal inside Maharashtra. While seeking votes in Banaras I had to face violence on this matter and an FIR was registered. BJP hates Purvanchal's people, this is proving to be true. Big leaders of BJP came yesterday and started saying that Ghats will not be allowed to be built. There is a land mafia in my assembly who takes over the land and builds hotels and buildings and says that I am a don. How has such a situation happened in Delhi? With the blessings of Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya, yesterday the Ghat was ready despite their efforts. BJP people first drove JCB away. The workers of Aam Aadmi Party along with the residents of the area continued the work with a spade. Work continued till JCB returned. After the arrival of JCB, Chhath Ghat was prepared till 2 o'clock. MLA Vinay Mishra and Aam Aadmi Party workers are sitting on dharna in Dwarka. Last time in GK also we sat on dharna. In Delhi the people of Purvanchal are being insulted by the BJP in this way.”

He said, “the person who creates obstacles in the work of religion is a person of demonic nature. Such people get destroyed. BJP is trying to create disturbances even though they say they are a Hindu party. In reality, it pretends to be a Hindu party. They create obstacles in worshiping the Chhati Maiya. In this case, destruction is certain. The political debacle that has happened in Delhi with the BJP, will happen in the whole country. When the curse of Chhathi Maiya is imposed, no one can do anything.

The MLA said, “the Purvanchali leaders like Manoj Tiwari who are in BJP should stand up. Purvanchalis have been humiliated even in the BJP. That's why I appeal to the Purvanchali colleagues of BJP that this disgrace rises beyond the party lines. Chhati Maya does not belong to any party. Kejriwal has built 1200 Ghats all over Delhi without any interests of any party in mind. Everyone will come to the ghat of Chhathi Maiya. All those who have faith in the festival will come. So don't do politics in this. Respect all the people of Purvanchal whose vote has made Modi the Prime Minister and MP in Banaras.

He said, “I want to appeal to the leaders of Purvanchal of the BJP to ensure that there is no disturbance in celebrating this great festival. The workers of the Aam Aadmi Party, the people of Delhi and the Chief Minister are all ensuring that the festival of Chhath be celebrated with great pomp in Delhi. It will be celebrated following the rules of Corona. We all have to work together. I myself celebrated the festival of Chhath for many years. One has to remain pure in body and mind. Therefore, everyone should cooperate in celebrating this great festival. BJP's anti-Purvanchal mentality and anti-Chhath mentality can not be tolerated.”

Live TV