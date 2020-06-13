Delhi L-G Anil Baijal empowers officers to impose fine for violating COVID-19 norms

NEW DELHI: In view of an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday approved the Delhi Epidemic Diseases Regulations 2020, and empowered officers to slap fine on those who violate the Centre’s norms to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from Delhi L-G’s Office, the officers of the Health Department, District Magistrates, SDMs, officers authorised by them, and Sub Inspector and above of Delhi Police have been authorised to impose fines for violating norms in relation to COVID-19.

“The L-G has empowered Secretary (Health & FW), GNCTD; Director General Health Services (DGHS), GNCTD; District Magistrate, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and District Surveillance Officer (DSO); and officers as authorized by Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi and District Magistrates and zonal DCs of MCDs; and the officers of the rank of Sub Inspector and above of Delhi Police to impose a fine on those who violate the COVID-19 norms.”

“Fine to be levied for non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public places, spitting and consumption of paan, tobacco, in public places, Rs 500 to be levied as fine and a fine of Rs 1000/- for a repeat offence,” a release from Raj Niwas said.

“The Covid-19 norms are - Observation of quarantine rules, Maintaining of social distancing, Wearing of Face mask/cover in all public places /workplaces, Prohibition of spitting in public places, and Prohibition on the consumption of paan, gutka, tobacco etc in public places,” the release from the L-G office said.

The order came on a day when the national capital recorded 2,134 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city closer to the 39,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease to 1,271.

It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark. On Friday, Delhi had witnessed 2,137 cases, the highest single-day spike here.

As many as 57 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 1,271 and the total number of cases at 38,958, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

So far as many as 14,945 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated to another country, while there are 22,742 active cases, it said.

As many as 2,83,239 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 19,535, the bulletin said. A total of 385 patients are on ventilators or in ICU.