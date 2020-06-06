Delhi Police Inspector found dead in his car in Keshav Puram, probe on

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police Inspector, who was attached with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram on Saturday.

The deceased Inspector has been identified as Vishal Khanwalkar, 45.

He was a 1998-batch officer and was posted at Delhi Police's Special Cell.

At 4.20 pm, a call was received by the police regarding an unconscious person lying in a car at Rampura main road in Keshav Puram, following which a team was rushed to the spot.

During inquiry, it was found that the car was parked in front of a shop in Rampura around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

The police took the officer to BJRM hospital where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the police also informed Khanwalkar's family which resides in Shalimar Bagh about his death.

Khanwalkar's body has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited.

Delhi Police has also launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of Inspector’s death.