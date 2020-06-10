हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi Police pays homage to S-I who died of coronavirus, L-G Anil Baijal expresses condolences

Delhi Police has paid homage to a 59-year-old sub-inspector, Karambir, who died on Tuesday due to coronavirus.

Delhi Police pays homage to S-I who died of coronavirus, L-G Anil Baijal expresses condolences

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has paid homage to a 59-year-old sub-inspector, Karambir Singh, who died on Tuesday due to coronavirus infection.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police said, “A member of our family, SI Karambeer made the greatest sacrifice in the fight against COVID. We pay our homage to this great warrior.”

It may be noted that earlier, one constable and two assistant sub-inspectors of Delhi Police had died due to COVID-19.

Another constable, who had underlying health conditions and had been on leave since November last year, also died last week. Delhi Police said his test for COVID-19 also came positive.

The sub-inspector who died on Tuesday was posted in the northeast district, the police said.

He was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 on June 2 at Army Base Hospital here.

"Police received information from Army Base Hospital that Karambeer, who was on ventilator support for the last five days, died on Tuesday morning," said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police).

He was a resident of Brijpuri in Gokalpuri and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son, who works with the Indian Railways posted in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Delhi LG Anil Baijal also expressed his condolences over the SI’s death.

“Deeply saddened at the death of  Delhi police SI Karambeer who made the supreme sacrifice in the fight against COVID. My sincere condolences to the family members !,” he said in a tweet.

Around 500 personnel of the force have been infected with the virus so far. A total of 200 of them have recovered, according to Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj, who had tested positive for coronavirus last month, joined office after recovering from the infection on Tuesday.

"I thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes. I have joined back today. Thankyou," she tweeted.

Delhi Police, S-I Karambeer, L-G Anil Baijal, COVID-19, Coronavirus
