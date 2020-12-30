Delhi shivers under cold wave, temperature may dip to 2 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, last time the minimum temperature dipped as low as was 3.4 degrees Celsius was on December 20.

The Meteorological Department declares a cold wave when minimum temperature in the plains goes below four degrees Celsius.

Delhi remained colder on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius. On Monday night, the minimum temperature was 3.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 18.1 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below normal.

Temperatures are further expected to dip to 2 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures may fall further on New Year's Eve.

“The western disturbance which was affecting the Western Himalayas has just passed so there is moisture in the air and wind speed is also likely to reduce. Its going to be very cold and lead to the development of fog,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, Chief of regional weather forecasting centre.

The Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi recorded a temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 in the morning while Palam Observatory in Delhi recorded a temperature of 6 degrees Celsius while visibility was 200 meters.

The Delhi pollution with PM 2.5 main pollutant was at 252 under 'Poor' category. While in Noida with PM 2.5 at 302 in under 'Very poor' category and Gurugram recorded PM 2.5 pollutant at 201 in 'Poor' category.

Meanwhile, the IMD said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan during December 28-30.