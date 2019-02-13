'Didi, smile please': Posters taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee put up in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi to attend a mega opposition rally, posters have been put up in the national capital mocking the Trinamool Congress chief. Posters carrying captions which read 'Didi, smile please, you are in a democracy' and 'Welcome to Delhi, where democracy is alive and kicking' have been put up by an organisation known as Youth For Democracy.

The posters put up at several places across the city have caricatures of the West Bengal Chief Minister along with different captions aimed at taking a dig at her over various developments in her state recently.

Posters put up across Delhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the national capital today to join the opposition protest here today. pic.twitter.com/s9L6IcfW20 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019

They have been installed at major areas of Jantar Mantar road, Bang Bhawan (Hally Road) and Windsor Palace Circle Area.

Mamata is in Delhi to join the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party led 'Tanashahi Hatao, Desh Bachao' (Remove Dictatorship, Save Country) rally at Jantar Mantar. Along with Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are also expected to take part in the opposition protest.

She is also likely to visit Parliament on Wednesday where she is expected to meet party lawmakers and MPs from other parties. She is also likely to participate at an official event in the city.

Mamata Banerjee has emerged as one of the most formidable voices of the opposition and her visit to Delhi assumes significance after the protest she led in Kolkata over CBI's attempt to interrogate the city police chief in chit fund scam cases created a political storm.

She has been at loggerheads with the ruling BJP, which is eyeing to garner at least 22 of 42 seats from Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mamata had in January organised a rally of opposition parties in Kolkata, in which she had appealed all leaders to unite with the aim of ousting the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.