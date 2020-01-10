JNU teachers move Delhi HC, call for preserving evidence related to January 5 violence

NEW DELHI: Three professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have approached the Delhi High Court and filed a petition seeking to preserve CCTV footage and other WhatsApp evidence related to January 5 violence inside the varsity.

The development comes after the Delhi Police received three more complaints related to the JNU campus violence, taking the total number of complaints to 14. "Three more complaints received related to the JNU violence, now total complaints received are 14," Delhi Police sources said.

It may be recalled that the police has appealed to people to come and dispose of the video of the JNU violence. In response to it, around 12 people have contacted police and recorded their statements. The sources said that the Crime Branch will also record the statement of those injured during JNU violence.

The Crime Branch has taken the entry register as CCTV footage was not available because of the damaged server at the university, the sources added.

On the other hand, JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Friday reiterated that the situation in the varsity is normal and will continue to conduct academic activities.

"The situation at the university is peaceful and normal. The university will continue to function and conduct academic activities. We would like to help every student to continue their academic goals," Kumar told the reporters.

Live TV

Kumar said this after meeting the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare on Friday.

On Thursday, Khare met with a delegation of JNU comprising members of the students` union (JNUSU) led by president Aishe Ghosh and teachers association (JNUTA) led by Prof D K Lobiyal and faculty members.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.