Major Reshuffle In Delhi Police Ahead Of Jan 26, Several DCPs, Special CPs Transferred

Law & Order zones to new Special CPs, Crime, Traffic, Special Cell & Security too will have new Special CPs. Reshuffle has also been done at DCP level as well.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: In a significant move, Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday orchestrated a major reshuffle within the Delhi Police, just days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The changes extend across various ranks, with transfers affecting Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Special Commissioners of Police (CPs) in crucial domains.

 

 

New Special CPs Assigned To Key Law & Order Zones

LG VK Saxena's restructuring includes the appointment of new Special CPs in key areas such as the Law & Order zone. This strategic placement aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of policing in these critical sectors.

Diversification Of Special CPs Across Crime, Traffic, Special Cell & Security

Not limited to the law and order zones, the reshuffle encompasses multiple facets of policing. Sectors like Crime, Traffic, Special Cell, and Security will witness the deployment of fresh Special CPs, bringing in a wave of expertise and novel perspectives to address evolving challenges.

The changes initiated by LG VK Saxena are not confined to the upper echelons; even at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level, a significant reshuffle has taken place. This holistic approach ensures that every tier of the Delhi Police undergoes a comprehensive transformation to meet the demands of contemporary law enforcement.

This proactive move by LG VK Saxena highlights the commitment to reinforcing the capabilities of the Delhi Police, setting the stage for a more robust and adaptive security apparatus in the nation's capital. As the country approaches Republic Day, this reshuffle aims to optimize the force's readiness to handle potential challenges effectively.

